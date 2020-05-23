Early voting spikes in Woodbury County ahead of June primary election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Ballots for the June 2 primary election keep flowing by mail to the Woodbury County Auditor's Office, and the county's chief election official said those will result in the largest number of absentee ballots ever cast in a county primary.

"Without a doubt it is the highest number of early ballots for a primary, based on the number of ballots already returned. It will continue to grow throughout next week," Auditor Pat Gill said Saturday, one and a half weeks before the election.

Friday marked the deadline for Iowans to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to them for voting. At the close of business for the week, 16,159 ballots had been requested in Woodbury County, and nearly half of those had been returned, Gill said.

Through Friday, 7,925 voted ballots had been returned. Of that amount, 4,840 were from registered Republicans and 3,085 from Democrats.

"There are a few contests generating interest, but based on conversations with other auditors across the state, it is definitely the concerns people have about coronavirus at the polling places," Gill said.