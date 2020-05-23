Early voting spikes in Woodbury County ahead of June primary election

SIOUX CITY -- Ballots for the June 2 primary election keep flowing by mail to the Woodbury County Auditor's Office, and the county's chief election official said those will result in the largest number of absentee ballots ever cast in a county primary.
"Without a doubt it is the highest number of early ballots for a primary, based on the number of ballots already returned. It will continue to grow throughout next week," Auditor Pat Gill said Saturday, one and a half weeks before the election.
Friday marked the deadline for Iowans to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to them for voting. At the close of business for the week, 16,159 ballots had been requested in Woodbury County, and nearly half of those had been returned, Gill said.
Through Friday, 7,925 voted ballots had been returned. Of that amount, 4,840 were from registered Republicans and 3,085 from Democrats.
"There are a few contests generating interest, but based on conversations with other auditors across the state, it is definitely the concerns people have about coronavirus at the polling places," Gill said.
As of Saturday morning, Woodbury County had 2,520 positive cases of coronavirus and 26 deaths. There were 1,194 recovered cases in Woodbury County as of Friday morning, 67 people currently hospitalized and 115 people who were hospitalized and later released.
People have the option of curbside voting in front of the Woodbury County Courthouse through 5 p.m. June 1. There will be five polling places on June 2, much less than normal, because Gill sought to encourage mail voting, out of precautions for community spread of the coronavirus.
Back on May 1, District Judge Jeffrey Poulson issued a consent order ordering Gill to have five balloting sites.
Former state senator Rick Bertrand had sued Gill and the county in April, saying Gill's prior plan to have only two polling sites would suppress voter turnout, leaving fewer voting opportunities for county residents. Poulson's order was the result of talks between attorneys for both sides since a late April hearing in Woodbury County District Court.
Bertrand had argued that having only two sites open would lead to larger crowds at the polls, potentially increasing voters' exposure to the coronavirus. He believed more polling sites would mean smaller crowds at each site.
In March, Gill announced his initiative to encourage as much mail balloting as possible for the July 7 special election and June 2 primary election, so as to make people less likely to add to community spread of the coronavirus.
The Woodbury County ballot includes two contested races involving the Republican Party. There is a contest for the county sheriff position, where Chad Sheehan and Todd Wieck are candidates. Additionally, in the Iowa 4th Congressional District contest, U.S. Rep. Steve King is trying to hold off the challenges of Randy Feenstra, Steve Reeder, Bret Richards and Jeremy Taylor.
For the U.S. Senate seat in Iowa, four Democrats are candidates, Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield and Eddie Mauro.
The winners of those primary competitions move onto the November general election.
