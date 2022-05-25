2 candidates pushing for Republican nomination in Woodbury County Attorney race

SIOUX CITY -- Both Republicans seeking their party's nomination for Woodbury County attorney believe the office should be more visible, reaching out more to community leaders and residents.

Jacklyn Fox and James Loomis present voters who will go to the polls in the June 7 primary with some similar and some differing ideas how to do that.

Loomis, an assistant Woodbury County attorney for 19 years, said he would meet with mayors and city councils in the county's communities. He proposes monthly meetings with the county's law enforcement leaders to discuss issues and concerns.

"There needs to be more engagement with law enforcement and more engagement with community leaders," said Loomis, who lives near Bronson. "Those are all folks I've talked to. They want to be involved."

By engaging, communicating and partnering with the public, more people will feel comfortable approaching the county attorney's office with concerns.

"People need to feel they can call and talk to you," said Loomis, 45, who has been with the county attorney's office since graduating from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2003.

Fox, an assistant Woodbury County attorney for 10 years, said she often feels hidden from view in the office. The county attorney needs to be in the public eye, informing citizens of the office's role in fighting crime.

"We have to make sure we are letting the community know what we are doing," Fox said. "I want to bring an awareness to the community what we do and how the process works."

Some Iowa county attorneys provide updates on cases on social media sites. Fox would like to do the same, giving the public a place to access information for free and motivating prosecutors to do better when they know case outcomes will be widely available. Law enforcement agencies ask their members to go out and meet people and engage with them on social media, and the county attorney's office should, too, said Fox, 36, of Sioux City.

"It's about being able to interface with all types of people," Fox said.

Fox and Loomis have remained in the county attorney's office since declaring their candidacies. The primary winner will face his or her boss, Democrat Patrick Jennings, who is seeking his fifth four-year term.

Both Loomis and Fox stressed the need for collaboration with law enforcement. Loomis said he has endorsements from more than 80 active and retired law enforcement officers. He said the trust he's built with officers can lead to better investigations, which leads to better cases and trial outcomes.

"I trust law enforcement, and law enforcement trusts me," said Loomis, a Winterset, Iowa, native.

Fox said she, too, has law enforcement endorsements, and the county attorney's office needs to collaborate not just with police, but with but social services and advocacy groups to provide a broader view of community issues and how to prevent crime, rather than just responding to it.

"Being the county attorney is more than being a good or great prosecutor. We should be involved in these types of entities and organizations. It's my hope that would change our mentality and perspective," said Fox, an Urbandale, Iowa, native who received her law degree from the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis in 2011.

Fox said the county attorney must have a teamwork mentality. She defined herself as an experienced prosecutor of all types of crimes and a problem-solver and strategist who would be an advocate for victims.

"I want you to know you're going to be taken care of, no matter what division you're working with," she said.

Loomis said the county attorney's ultimate goal is keeping Woodbury County communities safe by holding offenders accountable and seeing that victims receive justice. He touted his experience of having prosecuted the most serious kinds of crimes.

"I've done the job, so I can lead this office because of that experience," he said.

