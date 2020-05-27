2 Democrats competing to face incumbent in House District 11

Editor's note: First in a series of stories previewing contested races in Northwest Iowa ahead of Tuesday's primary election.
SIOUX CITY -- Voters in Iowa House District 11 will decide which of two Storm Lake Democrats will run against Republican incumbent Gary Worthan in November.
James Eliason and Sara Huddleston are on the Democratic ballot. Worthan, who is seeking a seventh term, is running unopposed. Worthan defeated Huddleston in 2016.
District 11 includes Buena Vista and Sac counties.
Polls for the June 2 primary will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Here is a look at the two Democratic candidates for District 11.
James Eliason
Age: 66
Residence: Storm Lake
Occupation: Retired college biology professor.
Electoral Experience: First run for public office.
Main issues for 2020:
(1) Increasing quality of life, not just bank accounts, and increasing creation of value, not just making money.
(2) Growing the economy by having a healthier, better-educated workforce that has the funds to be good customers as well as good employees.
Why vote for me: I am not a hyperpartisan and appreciate both liberal and conservative values. I worked for large corporations and small colleges. I am a leader in Kiwanis, the library board and Buena Vista County Democrats. I have vast experience writing rules for 2016-2020 at all Iowa party levels, including devising the election rules for 2020 online conventions. I have volunteered as water quality tester, high school tutor, food pantry worker, Music Boosters member, etc.
Sara Huddleston
Age: 54
Residence: Storm Lake
Occupation: Legal Assistant for the Hamilton Law Firm
Electoral Experience: Three terms on Storm Lake City Council -- the first Latina elected to public office in the state. Ran for House District 11 seat in 2016.
Main issues for 2020:
(1) Providing access to affordable health care for families.
(2) Investment in K-12 education and ensuring affordable higher education.
Why vote for me: I believe a fair and competitive living wage is vital to our economy. As a strong supporter of small businesses, an investment in a living wage will not only aid development of small businesses but help keep graduates in Iowa and reduce the flight of our young workforce. I believe that the participation of women in public office is essential to building and sustaining strong, vibrant democracies. Working together, I believe that we can have a positive impact in Buena Vista and Sac counties.
