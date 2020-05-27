2 Democrats competing to face incumbent in House District 11

Why vote for me: I am not a hyperpartisan and appreciate both liberal and conservative values. I worked for large corporations and small colleges. I am a leader in Kiwanis, the library board and Buena Vista County Democrats. I have vast experience writing rules for 2016-2020 at all Iowa party levels, including devising the election rules for 2020 online conventions. I have volunteered as water quality tester, high school tutor, food pantry worker, Music Boosters member, etc.

Why vote for me: I believe a fair and competitive living wage is vital to our economy. As a strong supporter of small businesses, an investment in a living wage will not only aid development of small businesses but help keep graduates in Iowa and reduce the flight of our young workforce. I believe that the participation of women in public office is essential to building and sustaining strong, vibrant democracies. Working together, I believe that we can have a positive impact in Buena Vista and Sac counties.