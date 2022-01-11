2nd candidate declares run for Woodbury County Attorney

SIOUX CITY -- Engagement with law enforcement agencies is vital for effective prosecution of criminal cases, and the Woodbury County Attorney's office needs to do a better job of it, a second declared candidate for county attorney said Tuesday.

In announcing his candidacy for the office, Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis, a Republican, said the county attorney must communicate more often and effectively with law enforcement to gain officers' trust and cooperation.

"The county attorney needs to be more engaged, and right now that's not happening," said Loomis, who has been with the county attorney's office since his graduation from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2003.

Loomis, 45, will face fellow Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Jacklyn Fox, who announced her candidacy last week, for the Republican nomination in the June 7 primary election.

Loomis said that during his 19 years in the office, he's prosecuted homicides, shootings, armed robberies and other violent crimes, gaining the experience needed to take over the county's top law enforcement position.

"I'm not afraid to take those tough cases to trial. I have the experience to do this job and do it the right way and do it well," said Loomis, a Winterset, Iowa, native who received his undergraduate degree from Iowa State University.

To do it well, Loomis said he would meet regularly with law enforcement agencies, developing relationships of trust that will help all sides understand each other better. That communication currently is lacking, Loomis said he's heard in discussions with police officers.

"We need a county attorney that's more engaged, more engaged with law enforcement and local leaders," said Loomis, who included the names of nearly 40 active and retired officers who have endorsed him in a news release.

The primary winner could face incumbent Democrat Patrick Jennings, who has yet to publicly announce whether he'll be seeking a fifth four-year term. Loomis said he'll remain in the county attorney's office while running for the job.

"I respect P.J. and respect him for the position he's had and has done well, but I think there are things we can do better," said Loomis, who lives in rural Bronson with his wife, Cassie, and their five children.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.