3 elected to Dakota County Board of Commissioners

DAKOTA CITY -- It took a while to get the final results, but three new members were elected to the Dakota County Board of Commissioners Tuesday.

The top three vote-getters for the four-year terms were Republicans Scott Love and Troy Launsby with 2,578 and 2,297 votes, respectively, and Democrat Robert Giese with 2,292 votes.

The remaining candidates on the ballot were Republican Greg Utech (2,018 votes) and Democrats Sandra Lopes (1,801) and Mark Dorcey (1,671). Incumbent Republican and current board chairman Martin Hohenstein received 987 votes as a write-in candidate.

Tony Gomez and Kevin Rhode did not seek re-election.

All results are unofficial.

Dakota County election officials finished scanning ballots at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday. Later in the morning, Dakota County Clerk Joan Spencer said, they discovered that votes cast at voting sites Tuesday in four precincts did not get recorded. After adding the totals, the county's election results were updated on the county's website after noon. The updates did not result in any changes among the top three.

With the results, Republicans maintained their 3-2 majority on the board.