3 Northwest Iowa Republicans seek District 3 House seat

SIOUX CITY -- Three Republicans are seeking their party's nomination to replace the Republicans' most tenured member of the Iowa House.
Running for the nomination in House District 3 are Dennis Bush, of Cleghorn, Lynn Evans, of Aurelia, and Mark McHugh, of Sheldon. The seat is currently held by Rep. Dan Huseman, of Aurelia, who is not running for re-election after 26 years in office. No Democrats have filed to run in the heavily Republican district.
House District 3 includes Cherokee and O’Brien counties, plus portions of Plymouth and Sioux counties.
Polls for the June 2 primary will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Here is a look at the three Republican candidates for District 3.
Dennis Bush
Age: 69
Residence: Rural Cleghorn
Occupation: Farmer, Cherokee County supervisor
Electoral Experience: Former Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn School Board member. Currently serving second term as Cherokee County supervisor
Main Issues for 2020:
(1) I anticipate that state revenues will be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Crafting a state budget with reduced revenue that is fiscally responsible while still providing the services that Iowans rely on will be a challenge.
(2) Restoring Iowa’s economy to pre-pandemic levels.
Why vote for me:
I offer a broad range of experience and knowledge to the position. I am the only candidate to create a successful business from scratch and the only candidate with first-hand knowledge of both school and county government. I served in various leadership roles prior to becoming involved in government and have served on many boards in my capacity as county supervisor, with the bulk of my committee responsibilities being involved with mental health.
Lynn Evans
Age: 56
Residence: Aurelia
Occupation: Retired school superintendent. Current adjunct instructor at Buena Vista University and Client Services Specialist for JMC Inc.
Electoral Experience: First run for elective office.
Main issues for 2020:
(1) Completing the work that began in earlier sessions on two amendments in our Iowa Constitution: adding language that ensures our right to keep and bear arms and language to ensure that abortion cannot be interpreted as a constitutional right.
(2) Iowa's economy is in competition with 49 other states. We need to work on tax reform that encourages entrepreneurship and allows taxpayers to keep more of their hard-earned income that can be put back into our local economies.
Why vote for me: I will always be consistent in my principles as a strong pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and fiscally conservative leader. I will work to develop policies that support entrepreneurship and promote high-paying jobs, renewable fuel production and safe, affordable daycare. I will ensure our education policies promote student achievement and not the agendas of special-interest groups. Working with children and families throughout my career, I have firsthand understanding of how important the need is for expanding access to mental healthcare services and increasing access to affordable healthcare.
Mark McHugh
Age: 38
Residence: Sheldon
Occupation: CNC Lathe Operator at Rosenboom Machine and Tool Inc.
Electoral Experience: First run for elective office.
Main issues for 2020:
(1) Passage of pro-life bill.
(2) Second Amendment support, including Second Amendment language into Iowa State Constitution.
Why vote for me: I am an everyday Iowan. I get up and go to work before sunrise every day, just like most Iowans in the district. I have two young children that I will watch grow up under the laws that I help pass. I am the only candidate in the race to care enough about life or the Second Amendment to mention it in his initial press release. I am a proud military veteran with a heart of service. This is an extension of that service.
