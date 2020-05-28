3 Northwest Iowa Republicans seek District 3 House seat

Why vote for me: I am an everyday Iowan. I get up and go to work before sunrise every day, just like most Iowans in the district. I have two young children that I will watch grow up under the laws that I help pass. I am the only candidate in the race to care enough about life or the Second Amendment to mention it in his initial press release. I am a proud military veteran with a heart of service. This is an extension of that service.