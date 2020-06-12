7 voting sites open for Woodbury County special election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Seven polling sites will be open for the July 7 special election to fill a vacant Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat.

Woodbury County Auditor and Recorder/Election Commissioner Pat Gill on Friday announced that voters are not assigned to a specific polling place and may cast their ballots at any of the following vote centers: Clark Elementary School, 4315 Hamilton Blvd.; Riverside Elementary School, 2303 Riverside Blvd.; Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive; and Nodland Elementary School, 3300 S. Cypress St., all in Sioux City; Sergeant Bluff/Luton High School, 708 Warrior Road, in Sergeant Bluff; Moville Community Center, 815 E. Main St., in Moville; and Oto City Hall, 27 Washington St., in Oto.

Voters will choose between Democrat Tim Kacena and Republican Justin Wright to fill the District 2 seat previously held by Jeremy Taylor, who resigned in January over residency issues.

The special election had been scheduled for April 14, but was postponed by a directive from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate out of concerns for the spread of the novel coronavirus.