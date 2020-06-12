7 voting sites open for Woodbury County special election

SIOUX CITY -- Seven polling sites will be open for the July 7 special election to fill a vacant Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat.
Woodbury County Auditor and Recorder/Election Commissioner Pat Gill on Friday announced that voters are not assigned to a specific polling place and may cast their ballots at any of the following vote centers: Clark Elementary School, 4315 Hamilton Blvd.; Riverside Elementary School, 2303 Riverside Blvd.; Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive; and Nodland Elementary School, 3300 S. Cypress St., all in Sioux City; Sergeant Bluff/Luton High School, 708 Warrior Road, in Sergeant Bluff; Moville Community Center, 815 E. Main St., in Moville; and Oto City Hall, 27 Washington St., in Oto.
Voters will choose between Democrat Tim Kacena and Republican Justin Wright to fill the District 2 seat previously held by Jeremy Taylor, who resigned in January over residency issues.
The special election had been scheduled for April 14, but was postponed by a directive from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate out of concerns for the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Gill on Friday encouraged voters to vote absentee or to vote curbside at the Woodbury County Courthouse up until election day to lessen the risk of spread of the coronavirus among voters and poll workers. His office has received more than 9,800 requests for ballots for the special election and more than 8,000 have been returned to be counted.
Gill asked that anyone who has not yet returned an absentee ballot to mail it or drop it in the ballot box located at the courthouse entrance. If someone requested a ballot and has not returned it because they plan to vote in person, call the auditor's office at 279-6465 to void the request.
Voters wishing to vote absentee can download a request form at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf or call the auditor’s office to request a form be mailed to them. Voters also can come to the courthouse, park in one the reserved spots outside of the entrance, call the office at 279-6465 and a ballot will delivered to you to vote in your car.
