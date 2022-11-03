Abortion, inflation and "preserving democracy" are top candidate issues in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District race

SIOUX CITY — It hasn't happened in more than two decades: A first-term incumbent running for re-election in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District. Against two on-the-ballot candidates no less.

But that's the lay of the land for Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) who's bidding for a second term against Ryan Melton, a Democratic insurance manager from Nevada, Iowa, and Bryan Holder, a "Liberty Caucus" businessman and videographer from Council Bluffs.

With redistricting, the 4th now encompasses 36 counties and includes cities such as Ames, Council Bluffs, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Sioux City and Spencer.

Feenstra, who previously served for 12 years as a state senator in the Iowa legislature, won his seat in 2020 by defeating longtime Republican Rep. Steve King in the GOP primary and Democratic paralegal J.D. Scholten in the general election.

A former city administrator in his hometown, Feenstra said his proudest accomplishments in Congress so far have been: Being a loud voice for the District's agricultural producers (by working to get biofuels bills passed, including one providing funding for biofuel infrastructure) and "fighting against taxes."

"Make sure we have a strong voice and advocate for our agricultural producers, for our small businesses up and down Main Street, and for our families," Feenstra said about why he initially ran in 2020.

A 38-year-old father of two and employee with Nationwide Insurance, Melton said his decision to run is borne out of conversations he and his wife had about who would seek the Democratic nomination (in Iowa's most-conservative district) after J.D. Scholten decided against trying a third time.

"We need an all-hands-on-deck approach right now to preserve and to strengthen our democracy. And we're certainly not going to do that if the only person in the Fourth Congressional race is someone who called the Jan. 6 insurrectionists "wonderful people that got carried away," said Melton in reference to Feenstra.

To this point, Melton, who grew up in Omaha, said one of his greatest points of pride is getting an advanced degree.

"I grew up in poverty, and no one in my immediate family, you know, my mom, my dad, my siblings, no one from that group had ever graduated college," Melton said. "So graduating from college and not just getting my bachelor's but getting a master's degree certainly felt like a momentous accomplishment."

No stranger to running for Congress, Holder, who sought office four times in Iowa's Third Congressional District, said he's vying for a seat in the Fourth District to advocate for further dividing the present districts which he believes will lead to better representation and de-polarize the political landscape.

"I wouldn't do it if I didn't think it would be a successful endeavor. Just because my experience out there is that the electorate and the voters are so highly polarized...there's almost sort of a tribal mentality, a gang mentality that these parties have," Holder said.

For Holder, there have been few things as meaningful as the video work he's done for numerous high school sports events in his community. "They get to enjoy this experience of these kids in very, very wonderful achievements," he said.

Democratic nominee Ryan Melton, Nevada

Liberty Caucus candidate Bryan Holder, Council Bluffs

Certain answers, for all three candidates, have been edited for brevity.