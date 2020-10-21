 Skip to main content
App provides election information for Woodbury County voters
App provides election information for Woodbury County voters

Early voting

Two lines of voting cubicles for early voting are shown Oct. 5, 2018, at Mornigside College. Election officials announced that a mobile app, WhereUVoteIA-Woodbury County, is now available to provide voters with information such as where their polling site for the Nov. 3 election is.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- A mobile app with information pertaining to the Nov. 3 general election is now available to Woodbury County voters.

Woodbury County Auditor and commissioner of elections Pat Gill on Wednesday announced that the "WhereUVoteIA -- Woodbury County" app is available for free download in both the Apple and Android app stores. A link to download the app can be found on the county's election website at https://elections.woodburycountyiowa.gov.

The app contains information such as polling times and locations, early voting and sample ballots for review. Gill said the app can be an important resource because some polling sites have changed for this election because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We made sure the app was made available because polling places in Sioux City have changed for this year's general election. Because of the pandemic, polling places have been moved to larger facilities that have more space to accommodate social distancing," Gill said in a news release.

