Bittinger elected to fill Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat

SIOUX CITY -- Republicans retained control of all five seats on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

Dan Bittinger received 62% of the vote, defeating Democrat Jeremy Dumkrieger 17,242-10,504 in the District 2 race to win his first term in office. Results are unofficial.

Bittinger will replace Republican Justin Wright, who did not seek re-election. All supervisors are elected at-large, though they must live within their district.

Lead pastor at CrossPointe Church, Bittinger has lived in Sioux City for the past nine years. In his first run for elected office, Bittinger said he wanted to fulfill his civic duty. His top priorities are budget accountability, economic development, keeping county government in check and supporting the sheriff’s department. During the campaign, he highlighted his experience working with finances, community relations, policy, law enforcement and employee management.

"Most of my roles have been involved with service and leading people and making sure that they're able to lead a productive life," he said.

An art teacher, Dumkrieger has been the Woodbury County Democratic Party chairman since 2016. His top priority was mental health, saying prior to the election he sees mental health problems manifesting throughout the city, including people losing their homes and panhandling from money because of their mental illnesses to students not receiving appropriate support for their mental health issues. He advocated for well-funded county mental health programs to prevent crime, rather than housing them in jail.

Republican Matthew Ung also was re-elected to a third term on the county board Tuesday in District 4. He was unopposed.