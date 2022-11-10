Bittinger wins seat on Woodbury County board

SIOUX CITY -- Political newcomer Dan Bittinger ensured Republicans would retain control of all five seats on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

Bittinger received 62% of the vote, handily defeating Democrat Jeremy Dumkrieger 17,242-10,504 in the District 2 race to win his first term in office. Results are unofficial.

"I was hoping to win, but not expecting to win by that much," Bittinger said. "I'm kind of humbled by such a large margin of votes for me."

Bittinger will replace Republican Justin Wright, who did not seek re-election. All supervisors are elected at-large, though they must live within their district.

Lead pastor at CrossPointe Church, Bittinger has lived in Sioux City for the past nine years. Making his first run for elected office, Bittinger said he knew he wasn't widely known outside his church and the nonprofit organizations he's involved with. He said he relied on those connections to spread the word about his candidacy and he focused on running a positive, issues-based campaign of "here's what I believe, here's what I want to do."

"I'm excited to start to serve," he said.

Bittinger will be seated in January, when the board typically begins planning the coming fiscal year's budget. Bittinger said he'll spend his time until then becoming more familiar with the budget and budgeting process and meeting and getting to know courthouse employees. He welcomed all of them to meet with him and tell him how he and the board can improve their county employment experience.

He also said that as a board member, he'll strive to make sure the board stays within its constitutional requirements, not overstepping its bounds.

"I want to make sure we're not being overbearing on the citizens of Woodbury County," he said.

An art teacher, Dumkrieger has been the Woodbury County Democratic Party chairman since 2016. He had advocated for well-funded county mental health programs to prevent crime, rather than seeing people with mental illness wind up in jail.

Republican Matthew Ung also was re-elected to a third term on the county board Tuesday in District 4. He was unopposed.