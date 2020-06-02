You are the owner of this article.
Bush wins GOP nomination for Iowa House 3 seat
Bush wins GOP nomination for Iowa House 3 seat

SIOUX CITY -- Cherokee County supervisor Dennis Bush has won a close race for the Republican nomination in the Iowa House District 3 race.

Bush, a Cleghorn farmer, received 2,147 votes to 1,897 for retired school superintendent Lynn Evans, of Aurelia, and 1,132 for Mark McHugh, of Sheldon.

The seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Dan Huseman, of Aurelia, who is not running for re-election after 26 years in office. No Democrats filed to run in the heavily Republican district.

House District 3 includes Cherokee and O’Brien counties, plus portions of Plymouth and Sioux counties.

Dennis Bush mug

Bush
