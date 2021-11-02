CLAY COUNTY RESULTS: Balk beats Moriarty in Spencer City Council race; Whittenburg, Zinn and Haak win for Spencer School Board

In Tuesday's elections for Clay County, numerous races were non-competitive and often only had write-in elections available.

But in three races in particular, the fields were far more crowded.

Peterson had six candidates competing for three spots on the city council, four candidates vied for just one at-large position on the Spencer City Council and in the Spencer Community School District race, six candidates went for three positions.

Brian J. Balk beat George Moriarty by less than 0.4% in the Spencer City Council race. For the Spencer Community School District election, Bob Whittenburg, Bill Zinn and Shelby Haak all garnered enough votes to gain seats. With Peterson City Council, Tim Saunders, Judi L. Calhoon and Ashley Selk will all be seated.

Below are results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Clay County Tuesday, as well as elected officials where one or more write-in candidates will win election. The school boards listed are for districts headquartered in the county.

CLAY COUNTY

Dickens

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

John P. Miller: 53.85%

Write-in: 46.15%

Everly

Mayor:

Write-in: still to come

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Jeff Wiemann: 48.41%

Tracey Grigg-Schuver: 47.77%

Write-in: 3.82%

Gillett Grove

Mayor

Write-in: still to come

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Write-ins: still to come

Greenville

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Write-ins: 54.12%

Kayla Koch: 23.53%

Vincent S. Trierweiler: 22.35%

Peterson

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Tim Saunders: 23.03%

Judi L. Calhoon: 22.71%

Ashley Selk: 19.56%

Mark Thompson: 19.24%

Austin Brown: 9.15%

Kelsey Roer: 6.31%

Rossie

Mayor

Write-in: still to come

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Write-ins: still to come

Spencer

Council At-Large (vote for no more than 1)

Brian J. Balk: 31.63%

George Moriarty: 31.26%

Jacqueline Johnson: 22.90%

Deborah Burow: 14.00%

Write-in: 0.21%

Webb

Council (Vote for no more than 3)

Cavon Riley: 36.92%

Christian Sylvester: 32.31%

Write-ins: 30.77%

Clay Central-Everly Community School District

District 5

Write-in: still to come

Spencer Community School District

At Large (Vote for no more than 3)

Bob Whittenburg: 21.64%

Bill Zinn: 18.93%

Shelby Haak: 17.98%

Dean Mechler: 17.12%

Brandon Edmonds: 12.65%

Rebecca Moran: 11.48%

Write-in: 0.19%

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

