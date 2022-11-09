Clay County, S.D., voters approve $42.8M jail bond issue

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Travis Mockler admitted he was pessimistic about the chances Clay County voters would approve a bond issue for a new Public Safety Center, especially given the $42.8 million cost.

But the voters surprised him, giving a bit over 60% approval to the project, which includes a 44-bed jail. Needing only a simple majority to pass, the bond received 2,700 votes in favor and 1,763 against.

"I wasn't 100% sure how this was going to turn out," said Mockler, Clay County Board of Commissioners chairman. "Now we've got that heavy burden of getting that thing built and getting it built right."

In addition to the Clay County Jail, the Public Safety Center will house the Clay County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Services department, 911 call center and the Vermillion Police Department. The City of Vermillion will contribute $9.8 million toward the cost of the center, which will be built on vacant land the city recently bought at Stanford and Baylor streets, south of South Dakota Highway 50 on the city's northwest side.

The center will replace the current law enforcement center, built in 1989, and a 100-year-old, 20-bed jail that no longer can be used to house inmates being held for more than 72 hours because it does not meet modern jail standards. The county houses long-term inmates in other counties. The current facilities all are located in the Clay County Courthouse.

In June 2021, voters overwhelmingly rejected a $41 million bond issue to replace the courthouse, jail and law enforcement center. Since then, county leaders removed the courthouse replacement from the bond issue. Rising construction and building materials costs pushed the total of Tuesday's bond issue higher than the first one.

Mockler credited the successful election to Citizens For The New Public Safety Center, a private group that hosted numerous public education meetings prior to the election.

"They spread the word. They were very instrumental in it," Mockler said.

Mockler said he hoped the county could break ground this spring on the new facility.