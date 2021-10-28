 Skip to main content
Councilman Dan Moore, school board candidates Bob Michaelson, Joshua Potter lead in endorsements

SIOUX CITY -- Incumbent Dan Moore is the only Sioux City Council candidate to pick up endorsements from the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and the largest union representing city workers.

Meanwhile, retired teacher Bob Michaelson and the Rev. Joshua Potter were the lone Sioux City school board candidates to win backing from the Chamber and the largest union representing the school district's employees.

The Chamber's Good Government Committee endorsed Moore, incumbent Alex Watters and first-time candidate Ike Rayford for the three open council seats in Tuesday's election.

The Affiliated Sioux City Municipal Employee Union Local 212 AFSCME/Iowa Council 61, which represents more than 350 unionized workers in the city's operations, field services, technical and clerical positions, has endorsed only Moore.

The Sioux City Professional Fire Fighters Association - I.A.F.F. Local 7, which represents the city's unionized firefighters, has endorsed Moore and Watters.

The Western Iowa Labor Federation, a coalition of 500 state and local AFL-CIO labor councils, is backing Moore, Watters, and first-time candidate Matthew O’Kane, according to posts on its Facebook account.

In the race for three open seats on the Sioux City school board, the Western Iowa Labor Foundation also has endorsed first-time candidates Jan George and Amanda Gibson.

The Sioux City Education Association, which represents the district's teachers, endorsed retired teachers George, Michaelson and Potter, pastor at the First Assembly of God.

The Chamber endorsed Potter, Michaelson and Perla Alarcon-Flory, the lone incumbent seeking another term Tuesday. 

The nine candidates running for school board also include Arthur Ryan Baker, Shaun Broyhill, Michael Bushby and Chad Krastel.

With only two incumbents running for three open seats, the council is guaranteed to have at least one new member.  

The Journal's Dolly Butz and Dave Dreeszen contributed to this story.

WATCH NOW: Moore seeks return to City Council
WATCH NOW: Candidate O'Kane says he wants "more accessible" City Council
WATCH NOW: Rayford says he will bring "unity" to Sioux City Council if elected
WATCH NOW: Watters' council bid focused on continuing city's "tremendous momentum"

Q&A with Sioux City school board candidate Perla Alarcon-Flory
Q&A with Sioux City school board candidate Arthur Ryan Baker
Q&A with Sioux City school board candidate Shaun Broyhill
Q&A with Sioux City school board candidate Michael Bushby
Q&A with Sioux City school board candidate Jan George
