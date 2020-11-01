Dakota County voters to fill 3 seats on board of commissioners

DAKOTA CITY -- Dakota County voters will choose from six names on the ballot to fill three seats on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners.
A seventh candidate is waging a write-in campaign to keep his seat on the board.
Listed on the ballot are Republicans Troy Launsby, Scott Love and Greg Utech and Democrats Mark Dorcey, Robert Giese and Sandra Lopes.
Incumbent board chairman Martin Hohenstein's seat also is up for grabs. After failing to meet a state deadline to file paperwork, his name will not appear on the ballot. He is running an active write-in campaign for a second term on the board.
Tony Gomez and Kevin Rhode are not seeking re-election.
The three candidates who receive the most votes in the Nov. 3 election will win four-year terms on the board.
MARK DORCEY, 78, Democrat, of Dakota City, is a media consultant at KMEG/KPTH in Dakota Dunes. He was the Dakota County Register of Deeds from 1982-2006, when voters chose to do away with the position, which is now part of the county clerk's office.
Two key issues: Budget as frugally as possible and be transparent to needs of citizens. Get a handle on the different ways the assessment appeal process works. It's not very friendly now.
Why vote for me: "Having been in office for 24 years as register of deeds previously, I understand the budget process and how difficult it can be to make tough choices at times from all the elected offices involved in running Dakota County. Roads and police safety are the biggest budget items. They need constant vigilance. I will be a good listener to the citizens of Dakota County."
ROBERT GIESE, 65, Democrat, of South Sioux City, is currently the Dakota County Treasurer. He was elected to the South Sioux City Council in 2000 and 2004 and mayor in 2006; the Nebraska Legislature in 2008 and to his current office in 2010.
Two key issues: Lower taxes. Help our community.
Why vote for me: "I believe I have the knowledge and experience to help our county succeed."
MARTIN HOHENSTEIN, 57, Republican, rural Dakota County between South Sioux City and Dakota City, is a contractor. He was elected to the county board in 2016 and is currently the chairman. He ran for sheriff in 1992.
Two key issues: Property tax relief by budget control and expansion of tax base through development. Improving county roads.
Why vote for me: "I think we need to do a better job on our roads, and if re-elected it will be on the top of my list. No one will work harder for Dakota County than me. I'm proud of the work I've done for the county the last four years, but I feel like I am just getting started."
TROY LAUNSBY, 51, Republican, of Homer, owns an auto repair shop. He served on the Homer Community School Board from 2004-2014 and ran for the county board in 2018.
Two key issues: County infrastructure. Budget allocations.
Why vote for me: "Vote for me if you want change."
SANDRA LOPES, 47, Democrat, of South Sioux City, is an insurance agent. This is her first run for elective office.
Two key issues: Allocate more funding to the health department to improve its service programs. I will be representing our community as a woman and as a minority.
Why vote for me: "I will bring innovative ideas to the decision-making of the county's budget."
GREG UTECH, 53, Republican, of Hubbard, is a farmer. He sought election to the county board in 2018. He has served on the Dakota County Ag Society and Dakota Thurston County Fair Board since 2018.
Two key issues: Fiscal responsibility. Economic development.
Why vote for me: "I believe with careful evaluation of the budget and all claims coming to the county commissioners we could reduce excess spending and stay on budget. With economic development within our county we can increase our tax base. I would like to see more mid-priced housing available to entice people who work in our county and elsewhere to live in Dakota County."
Scott Love did not respond to The Journal's requests for information. He was elected to the county board in 2010 and 2014 and did not seek re-election in 2018.
