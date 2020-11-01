Dakota County voters to fill 3 seats on board of commissioners

DAKOTA CITY -- Dakota County voters will choose from six names on the ballot to fill three seats on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners.

A seventh candidate is waging a write-in campaign to keep his seat on the board.

Listed on the ballot are Republicans Troy Launsby, Scott Love and Greg Utech and Democrats Mark Dorcey, Robert Giese and Sandra Lopes.

Incumbent board chairman Martin Hohenstein's seat also is up for grabs. After failing to meet a state deadline to file paperwork, his name will not appear on the ballot. He is running an active write-in campaign for a second term on the board.

Tony Gomez and Kevin Rhode are not seeking re-election.

The three candidates who receive the most votes in the Nov. 3 election will win four-year terms on the board.

MARK DORCEY, 78, Democrat, of Dakota City, is a media consultant at KMEG/KPTH in Dakota Dunes. He was the Dakota County Register of Deeds from 1982-2006, when voters chose to do away with the position, which is now part of the county clerk's office.

Two key issues: Budget as frugally as possible and be transparent to needs of citizens. Get a handle on the different ways the assessment appeal process works. It's not very friendly now.