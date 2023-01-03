Davenport Republican takes helm as state treasurer

Davenport Republican lawmaker Roby Smith is the state's newest banker and the first Quad-Citian to serve in statewide office for half a century.

Smith is the new Iowa treasurer — the first from Scott County to take a statewide post since Davenport Republican Roger W. Jepsen was elected more than 50 years ago. He was Iowa's lieutenant governor in 1968 and again in 1970, when the position was elected independently of the governor.

Smith unseated 40-year incumbent Mike Fitzgerald, who was the country's longest-tenured state treasurer, in November. He officially took the reigns of the state office Jan. 1.

Smith said he and his staff planned to do a "deep dive," researching the office's programs and investments before committing to any changes to office operations.

The treasurer is responsible for maintaining the state’s investments, including its pension funds, and serves as its elected banker.

The office also runs programs, such as College Savings Iowa; IAble, a program for Iowans with disabilities to save tax-free; and the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, which returns unclaimed funds to its owners.

"We're going to take a look at the whole office. It's been 40 years since there's been a change, and I think we need to modernize the office," Smith said.

He would like to advocate for a savings program under the umbrella of the Treasurer's Office to allow Iowans to save money tax-free for a down payment on their first home.

"But it's basically what I also campaigned on," Smith said. "If there's a time we need to stand up to the federal government, I'll be the megaphone. I will look to advocate to return money back to the taxpayer. But the number one thing is protecting people's money and get the best return on the investment."

This fall, several Republican state treasurers made moves to divest state funds from firms they said focused too much on environmental and social issues.

West Virginia's treasurer this fall announced that several banks, including Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo, would be barred from government contracts with his state because they were reducing their investments in coal.

More recently, in December, Florida's state treasurer announced a plan over time to pull $2 billion out of BlackRock, one of the country's largest investment firms, over the company's focus on issues, such as climate change and workforce diversity.

Smith said he'd talked with several lawmakers who might introduce legislation related to IPERS investment in BlackRock but that he'd leave investment policy like that to lawmakers.

"I think when it comes to investing, the number one thing is return on the money. And then number two is to make sure that we're protecting Iowa's business and industry," Smith said. "We don't want to invest with someone that wants to harm agriculture ... so I think the answer is we're going to wait for the legislature to give us a directive on that."

Smith pointed to Iowa code that prohibits the state from investing in companies that boycott Israel.

Fitzgerald and his staff sat down with Smith and his future chief of staff a few weeks after the election, Smith said.

"I can tell you they've been nothing but gracious as far as helping us get up to speed, knowing what we need to know to take over January 1st," Smith said, adding that he commended Fitzgerald for his service and for his help during the transition.

As far as staffing changes he plans to make, Smith said he'd bring in, for example, a new chief of staff, but "for the vast majority, we're gonna keep a lot of people in place."

Brenna Bird, who unseated longtime Democratic incumbent Tom Miller for the Attorney General's Office, requested 19 staff resignations, less than 10% of the office, the Iowa Capitol Dispatch reported.

Smith was a lawmaker from Davenport who first was elected in 2010. As a lawmaker, he was most well-known for leading on changes to voting laws that, among other changes, shortened windows for early voting.

Smith is a part owner of the Quad-Cities River Bandits baseball team, worked 10 years as a banker for U.S. Bank and is an unpaid member of the Quad-Cities area U.S. Bank Board.