District 2: Sarah Slattery

Age: 40

Address: 1010 Avenue F, Plattsmouth

Occupation: Chef and small business owner

Political party: Democrat

What experiences qualify you for this office?

I am an everyday Nebraskan. I’m a working-class mother. I bring with me some much needed perspective. Regular folks deserve seats in a government that is meant to be “of the people, by the people, for the people.”

Why do you want to be a state senator?

I want to be a state senator so that I may help my friends and neighbors thrive. District 2 deserves more enthusiastic representation. I am the working-class candidate and working folks deserve representation too.

What would be your priorities in terms of legislation?

My priorities would revolve around helping working families. My platform consists of appropriately funding education and school nutrition programs, ensuring Nebraskans have accessible health care, protecting workers’ rights and supporting small businesses.

Would you support continuation of election of legislative leaders and committee chairmen and chairwomen by secret ballot or support a rules change that requires open voting? Why?

I support keeping elections of legislative leadership as they have been for most of a century. Taking away the secret ballot would be a slap in the face to the nonpartisan nature of the unicameral. I am actively campaigning for unity, and a rule change would only worsen the already vast partisan divide.

Do you support legislation prohibiting or limiting abortion in Nebraska and why? Under what circumstances, if any, should abortion remain legal in Nebraska?

Nebraska already has legislation limiting abortion. I see no need to change what is already in place.

Do you support legislation to allow Nebraskans to carry guns, either openly or concealed, without government permits or required gun safety training? Why or why not?

I support responsible gun ownership. People need training and permits to operate motor vehicles. Those same things make sense for folks who would like to carry guns.

Would you be inclined to support the governor’s agenda or be more independent in determining your priorities and legislative agenda?

There is a separation of powers for a reason. The Legislature is meant to operate independently from and uninfluenced by the governor. Further, I won’t be beholden to the interests of any political party or special interest groups. My priorities and loyalty are to the people of Legislative District 2.