Fewer voting sites improves voter, worker safety, Woodbury County auditor Gill says

Gill said voters waiting until the last minute to decide who to vote for can mail an absentee ballot as late as the day before the election or deposit it in a drop box at the courthouse in Sioux City before polls close on election day. If voters are still in line when polls close, they will be allowed to cast their ballots, he said.

Gill considered opening one polling site in each supervisor district, but the problem, he said, is that each district contains a portion of Sioux City. If he were to open at least two rural voting locations, some Sioux City residents would have had to drive to a rural site to cast their ballots in person.

"It's much easier to tell people living in Sioux City to go to one place and people who live outside Sioux City to go to another place," Gill said.

It's also safer, Gill said, for poll workers, most of whom are retirees age 65 or older, an age group considered to be at higher risk for COVID-19. Fewer polling sites would open fewer workers to exposure.

If ordered by a judge to open more polling sites, Gill said ballot machines and voting registries would need reprogramming. A bigger challenge would be notifying voters that their polling sites had been changed.

"It would be chaos as soon as we open it up," he said.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Poulson, who said he expected that any ruling he makes will be appealed, said he would issue a ruling as soon as he is able.

