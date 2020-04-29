Fewer voting sites improves voter, worker safety, Woodbury County auditor Gill says

SIOUX CITY -- The decision to consolidate Woodbury County's voting precincts into just two polling sites for Iowa's upcoming primary election was made with the goal of protecting people from exposure to the novel coronavirus, not to suppress votes, the county's election commissioner said.
Woodbury County Auditor/Recorder Pat Gill, whose duties include overseeing the county's elections, testified that he believes encouraging voters to use absentee ballots will lower the number of voters who cast ballots at the polls on June 2, reducing the risk to voters and poll workers for exposure to COVID-19, which has sickened more than 700 Woodbury County residents thus far.
"The bottom line in this is we are trying to protect our voters and our election workers," Gill said.
Earlier this spring, Gill's office mailed absentee ballots to every voter with a letter encouraging them to vote absentee rather than in person. He announced that only two polling locations would be open: Augustana Lutheran Church in Sioux City for all Sioux City precincts and the Woodbury County Emergency Services headquarters in Climbing Hill for precincts outside Sioux City. Woodbury County typically has 44 polling sites.
Rick Bertrand, a former state senator from Sioux City, sued Gill and the county, saying a reduced number of polling sites will suppress voter turnout, leaving fewer voting opportunities for county residents, regardless of their political affiliation.
A Republican, Bertrand is seeking a temporary injunction forcing Gill, a Democrat, to open more polling sites.
"If one voter is turned away, that is voter suppression and it is a flawed election," Bertrand testified at Wednesday's hearing on his injunction request. "This really is about protecting the process. I'm not questioning Mr. Gill's intentions, I'm questioning the process."
During the four-hour hearing, conducted in Woodbury County District Court via teleconference in order to limit potential COVID-19 exposure for attorneys, court personnel and witnesses, Bertrand's attorney, Justin Vondrak, spelled out Bertrand's concerns before District Judge Jeffrey Poulson:
-- With only two polling sites, crowds at the polls will be larger, potentially increasing voter exposure to COVID-19. More polling sites would mean smaller crowds at each site.
-- Voters seeing crowds may choose not to vote rather than stand in line.
-- Voters who don't make up their mind until the last minute won't be able to do so if they can't vote in person.
-- Rural voters may be less willing to drive greater distances to vote. Vondrak pointed out that it takes more than half an hour to drive from Pierson or Danbury to Climbing Hill nearly 30 miles away.
"We need this essential service to be open to voters," Vondrak said. "If this election is flawed, we can't go back and redo it."
Bertrand, who said he is undecided on whether he'll vote in person or by absentee ballot, suggested opening at least one polling site in each of the five county board of supervisors districts.
Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Joshua Widman, who represented Gill, said Bertrand's concerns are based on speculation. Opening more polling sites would defeat the purpose of encouraging voters to cast absentee ballots from the safety of their homes, Widman said.
Gill said voter turnout in the past three primary elections has averaged around 8,000 voters, and 40 percent of county residents typically vote absentee. His office has received nearly 12,000 requests for absentee ballots so far, leading him to believe fewer voters will be voting on election day.
Each of the two polling sites, Gill said, could comfortably process 500 voters on election day, despite allowing only three voters at a time inside the balloting site, having only three voting booths instead of the usual five and taking time for poll workers to disinfect booths after each use.
Vondrak asked what would happen if more than 500 voters showed up.
"If more than 1,000 people show up, we have a problem, is that correct?" he asked Gill.
"Yes, we would have a problem," Gill said.
Congestion is a possibility, Gill said, but "it's not what I believe will happen."
Gill said voters waiting until the last minute to decide who to vote for can mail an absentee ballot as late as the day before the election or deposit it in a drop box at the courthouse in Sioux City before polls close on election day. If voters are still in line when polls close, they will be allowed to cast their ballots, he said.
Gill considered opening one polling site in each supervisor district, but the problem, he said, is that each district contains a portion of Sioux City. If he were to open at least two rural voting locations, some Sioux City residents would have had to drive to a rural site to cast their ballots in person.
"It's much easier to tell people living in Sioux City to go to one place and people who live outside Sioux City to go to another place," Gill said.
It's also safer, Gill said, for poll workers, most of whom are retirees age 65 or older, an age group considered to be at higher risk for COVID-19. Fewer polling sites would open fewer workers to exposure.
If ordered by a judge to open more polling sites, Gill said ballot machines and voting registries would need reprogramming. A bigger challenge would be notifying voters that their polling sites had been changed.
"It would be chaos as soon as we open it up," he said.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Poulson, who said he expected that any ruling he makes will be appealed, said he would issue a ruling as soon as he is able.
