Former Woodbury County Republican Chairman Kevin Alons announces campaign for Iowa Senate

SALIX -- Another Iowa Senate race is starting to take shape.

Thursday afternoon, former Woodbury County Republican Chairman announced his candidacy for the new Iowa Senate in District 7 which takes much of Woodbury County, as well as all of Monona County, the southern two-thirds of Plymouth County and the western half of Cherokee County.

In his campaign announcement, Alons, a Republican, who served as a colonel in the Air National Guard, said that he was running to "finish the Life Amendment process," "reduce the tax burden on Iowans" and "ensure our education system partners with parents and focuses on student academic access."

District 7, as described, is actually a product of the most-recent redistricting that Iowa legislators approved earlier this fall. Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City, represents the current District 7 but, in 2022, she will be running in the newly-drawn Senate District 1 which has boundaries similar to her current district.

Along with life as a chairperson and a military man for 27 years, Alons' release notes that he's also worked as: a software development consultant, an architect and a volunteer coach. Previously, Alons' father, Dwayne, a brigadier general, held a seat in the Iowa House for 15 years as a representative of Sioux County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.