FULL LIST: Candidates in Tuesday's municipal, school district elections across Northwest Iowa

Below are candidates on the ballot Tuesday for mayor, city council and local school boards in Northwest Iowa. Many school districts cross county lines. To avoid duplication, the tables list school board races only in the counties where the districts are headquartered.

Follow siouxcityjournal.com beginning Tuesday night for full election results.

BUENA VISTA COUNTY

Albert City

Mayor

Dale Skog

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Kenneth L. Krohn; Bruce A. Forbes

Alta

Mayor

James C. Eaton; Kevin Walsh

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Willie Lang; Desi Suter

Lakeside

Mayor

Write-in

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Charlie Larson; Geneva Brungardt; Steve Brashears

Linn Grove

Mayor (vote for no more than 1)

Aaron Anderson

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Angela Crewther; Melissa Merida; Jud Graesing

Marathon

Mayor (vote for no more than 1)

Michael J. White

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Mary A. Brooks; Jayme Burgess; Douglas Enger; Larry Robinson

Newell

Mayor

Justin Melohn

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Brian E. Puhrmann; Pamela Wilken; Stephen Smith

Rembrandt

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Damon L. Hickman; Larry Kacmarynski

Sioux Rapids

Mayor

James Wise

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Chris Phelps; Mike Katschman

Storm Lake

Mayor

Michael Porsch

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Dylan WolfTornabane; Margaret Martinez; Matthew Ricklefs; Shane Schreck

Truesdale

Mayor

Michael Paulsen

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Connie Lewis; Darla R. Weiland

Albert City-Truesdale school board

At-large (vote for no more than 3)

Kayla McCarthy; Jennifer Holt; Kyle Swenson

Alta-Aurelia school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Jodi Theisen; Tom Hinkeldey; Mitch Langschwager; Corey Diischer; Bradley Rohwer

Laurens-Marathon school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Laura Todd; Benjamin Zylstra; Charles J. Harrold

At-large (to fill vacancy) (vote for no more than one)

Write-in

Newell-Fonda school district

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

John Sievers

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Chris A. Mercer

Sioux Central school district

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Sara K. Sangwin; Randy Ripke

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Lory Krummen

Storm Lake school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Ashley WolfTornabane; Steven Mills; Erika Dierking

Aurelia

Mayor

Gene Suhr

Council

Sue Johnson; Brent Fassler; Roman Redig

Council (to fill vacancy)

Denny Weathers; Courtney Bruce

Cherokee

Mayor

Craig Schmidt

Council Ward 2

Write-in

Council at-large

Quinn Black

Cleghorn

Council

Tom Dilocker; Jennifer Huff

Larrabee

Mayor

Dan James

Council

Isaac Cruz; Janice Robinson; Dustin Richardson; Jamie Fassler

Marcus

Mayor

Patrick Bunt

Council

Conrad Ebert; Steve Schmillen

Council (to fill vacancy)

Robin Jenness

Meriden

Mayor

Write-in

Council

Write-ins

Quimbly

Mayor

Write-in

Council

Dylan Dalton; Donald Fiser; Erin Rydgren; Nicole Goettsch

Washta

Mayor

Donald Parrott

Council

Jennifer Conner; April Joy; Lawrence L Patterson

Cherokee school board

Brian Freed; Ray E Mullins II; Kelly Lundell

Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn school bard

Belinda Leavitt; Luke Olson

CLAY COUNTY

Dickens

Mayor

Mark H. Jones

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

John P. Miller; Write-in

Everly

Mayor:

Write-in

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Jeff Wiemann; Tracey Grigg-Schuver

Council (to fill vacancy)

Denise Cook

Fostoria

Mayor

Marlin Voss

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Aaron Rutter; Amanda Fiedler; Linda Linn

Gillett Grove

Mayor

Write-in

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Write-ins

Greenville

Mayor

Donald Scott

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Kayla Koch; Vincent S. Trierweiler; Write-ins

Peterson

Mayor

Carolyn Roberts

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Tim Saunders; Judi L. Calhoon; Kelsey Roer; Austin Brown; Mark Thompson; Ashley Selk

Rossie

Mayor

Write-in

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Write-ins

Royal

Mayor

Joshua Ray Toft

Council members (vote for no more than 2)

Sara Ricke; Mitch Fahnlander

Spencer

Mayor

Steve Bomgaars

Council Ward 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Tom Nelson

Council Ward 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Tracey Larsen

Council Ward 5 (vote for no more than 1)

Ron Hanson

Council At-Large (vote for no more than 1)

Brian J. Balk; Jacqueline Johnson; George Moriarty; Deborah Burow

Webb

Mayor

Chuck Peters

Council (Vote for no more than 3)

Christian Sylvester; Cavon Riley; Write-ins

Clay Central-Everly Community School District

District 2

Denny Dalen

District 4

Allison Goyette

District 5

Write-in

Spencer Community School District

At Large (Vote for no more than 3)

Dean Mechler; Brandon Edmonds; Rebecca Moran; Bob Whittenburg; Bill Zinn; Shelby Haak

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Arion

Mayor

Write-in

City Council (vote for no more than 3)

Write-ins

Aspinwall

Mayor

Thomas W. Irlbeck

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Fred L. Irlbeck; Rick Warner; Ted Jansen; Carol Lile; Nancy Grimm

Charter Oak

Mayor

Randy S. Ulmer

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Benjamin Heyne; Earl S. Nelson; Carolyn J. Nelson; Ronald G. Schau; Brent Friedrichs

Buck Grove

Mayor

Terry Kolln

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Michele Stover; Aaron Schroeder

Dow City

Mayor

Landon Burhoop

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Connie Garrett; Kody Meyer; Robin McCoid; Phyllis TenEyck

Council (to fill a vacancy)

Serilda Block

Denison

Mayor

Pamela Soseman

Council at-large (vote for no more than 1)

Jessica Garcia; William L. Miller

Council 1st Ward (vote for no more than 1)

Dustin R. Logan

Council 3rd Ward (vote for no more than 1)

Corey Curnyn

Deloit

Mayor

Tyler Braasch

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Jerry Lorenzen; Gloria Anderson; Cheryl Kelly; Libbie Schillerberg; Connie Mulligan

Kiron

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Kathy Lickteig; Myrna Henrich; Jennifer Hoaglund

Ricketts

Mayor

Write-in

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Drene K. Briggle; Carol Schlensig

Schleswig

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Rory Degen; Duane Jacoby; Richard Hanlin; Tim Bubke

Vail

Mayor

Monte Crichton

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Bob Niehaus; Daniel J. Crane

Westside

Mayor

Michell L. Simons

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Allan Kock; Kevin J. Simons

Charter Oak-Ute school board

District II (vote for no more than 2)

Jill Klinker; Randy Weed

Denison school board

At-large (vote for no more than 3)

John R. Held; Rachel Desy; Louis Scheuring; Christy Welch

Schleswig school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Cynthia March; Jason Schneider

DICKINSON COUNTY

Arnolds Park

Mayor

Jim Hussong

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Matt Richter; Mitchell Watters

Lake Park

Mayor

Matt Carstensen

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Neil Luitjens; Julie Baumgarn; Joseph Richard Sohn

Milford

Mayor

Write-in

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Chris Hinshaw; Doug Frederick; Andy Yungbluth

Okoboji

Mayor

Mary Vander Woude

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Julie Mau Andres; Kae Hoppe; Walter Mendenhall; Dan Sanders

Orleans

Mayor

Bill Maas

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Benjamin H Radcliffe; Keith Ostrum; Eric L Anderson; and Stanley Gable

Spirit Lake

Mayor

Bruce W Keenan

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Angela Kofoot; John Chappas

Superior

Mayor

James Tendal

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Debra Coleman; Jacob Hathcock-Shetler; Michael S Smith; Mark D Campbell

Council (to fill vacancy, vote for no more than 2)

Shawn M Adams; Amy Ness

Terril

Mayor

Julie Thiesen

City Council (vote for no more than 2)

Austin Fairchild; Jeri L Nissen; Scot Timothy Matthews

Wahpeton

Mayor

Phillip A Johnson

City Council (vote for no more than 3)

LeAnn Blau; Harold D Prior; Tom Rierson

West Okoboji

Mayor

Barbara Ann Lynch; Craig Miner

City Council (vote for no more than 2)

Kristopher Kneen; Mike Paxton; Robert Hein; Darlene Powers

Harris-Lake Park school board

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Chad Hibma

District 4 (vote for no more than 1)

Jeffrey L Jacobsma; Lisa Taber Carstensen

District 5 (to fill a vacancy, vote for no more than 1)

Evan Bensley

Okoboji school board (vote for no more than 2)

Juli Johnson; Jesse Hoss

Spirit Lake school board (vote for no more than 2)

Kerri McKim; Scott Trautman

Graettinger-Terril school board

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Mathew Hanson; Rowaida Lair

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Shamus R. Currans

IDA COUNTY

Arthur

Mayor

Gary Chase

Council (Vote for no more than 3)

Kristy Abegast; Paula Fried

Battle Creek

Mayor

Judy Schau

Council (Vote for no more than 3)

Jeanette Holmes; Myra Meek; Jary Vermeys

Council (to fill vacancy)

Kevin Dausel

Galva

Mayor

Write-in

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Write-in

Holstein

City Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Jamison Voss; Christine Wiese

Ida Grove

Mayor

Devlun Whiteing

Council at-large (Vote for no more than 1)

Jason Schable

Council Ward 2 (Vote for no more than 1)

Jeff Miesner; Angela M. Johnson

Galva-Holstein school board

District 1 (Vote for no more than 1)

Jamie Whitmer

District 3 (Vote for no more than 1)

Katie Johnson; Jeff Witzke

District 4 (Vote for no more than 1)

Matthew Wittrock

District 6 (Vote for no more than 1)

Don Kalin

District 2 (to fill vacancy)

Tyler Gebers

OABCIG school board

At-large (vote for no more than 1)

Jeff Rasmussen

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in

District 4 (vote for no more than 1)

Ryan Goodman

District 6 (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in

LYON COUNTY

Alvord

Mayor

Mark Nagel

Council (Vote for no more than 3)

Sam Metzger; Dennis Thielvoldt; Write-in

Doon

Council (Vote for no more than 3)

Arlys Rozeboom; Les Vander Tuin; Write-in

George

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

John Grotluschen; Bobby Gruis; Lucius Johnson; Jack Smith; Carola Oehmsen Vivian

Inwood

Council (Vote for no more than 3)

Richard G. Halma; Jordan Huyser; Kyle Knobloch; Rick Rozeboom; Mark D. Timmerman

Larchwood

Mayor

Dean Snyders

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Ned Hodgson; Mike Metzger; Shane Reinke; Ted Underberg

Lester

Mayor

Daniel Gerber

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Lance Boote; Erika Kellenberger

Little Rock

Mayor

Alex Wiertzema

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Shannon Lloyd; Diane Peters; Thomas Schilling

Rock Rapids

Mayor

Jason Chase

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Cody Hoefert; Ed Reck

Central Lyon school board

At Large (Vote for no more than 2)

Keri Davis; Scott E. Postma

George-Little Rock school board

District 2

Andrea Johnson

District 3

Kristi Landis

West Lyon school board

District 1

Vincent Smith; Tanner Tracy

District 2

Jennifer Jenson; Melissa Rozeboom

District 5

Alexander Hage

MONONA COUNTY

Blencoe

Mayor

Janet M. Ryan

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Travis S. Menish; Gary Collison; Kelsey Sigler; Mitch Dehn; Melissa Braun

Castana

Mayor

Mike Golden; Vincent George LeClair

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Stacy Hein; Scott Fox; Ian Adkins

Council (to fill vacancy)

Tim Cass

Mapleton

Mayor

Brent Streck

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Ronnie Smith; Benita Uhl

Council (to fill vacancy)

Angie Sass

Moorhead

Mayor

Write-in

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Write-in

Onawa

Mayor

Lonnie L. Campbell; Tracy L. Holland

Council (vote for no more than 1)

Cody Kreger

Council Ward 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Ralph Skarin

Council Ward 4 (vote for no more than 1)

Susan D. Collison

Rodney

Mayor

Shawn Hamann

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Ray Thomas; Jeanne Pierce; Brenda Hamann; Scott Pierce; Beth A. Ryan

Soldier

Mayor

Johnny Larson

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Shane Sorensen; Johnathan McAndrews

Turin

Mayor

Dave Poole

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Lavern Burnell Harding; Gary Madsen; Tony Orr; Casey C. Harding; Karen Clayton

Ute

Mayor

Richard Hageman

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Ciera Carlson; Matt Leitz

Whiting

Mayor

Rory Barnett

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Larry Teel; Makenzie Struble; Amber Warren

West Monona school board

At-large (vote for no more than 1)

Bart Heisterkamp

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Shannon Kennedy

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Geri Johnson

Whiting school board

At-large (vote for no more than 3)

Sarah Fegenbush; Steven Murray; Nicole Jacobson

At-large (to fill vacancy)

Dana Kirby

Maple Valley–Anthon-Oto school board

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Karen J. Kennedy

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Trevor Lally; David Jensen; Dale Wimmer

District 5 (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in

O'BRIEN COUNTY

Archer

Mayor

Nathan Mueller

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Jeremy Engel, Branden Lehner, Troy Iedema

Council (to fill vacancy)

Aimee Mueller

Calumet

Mayor

Michael N. Jensen

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Regina Loshman, Andrew Lichter

Council (to fill vacancy )

Kim Mesenbrink

Hartley

Mayor

Rodney E. Ahrenstorff

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Greg Cotter, Ronald Glen Hengeveld, Nickolas R. Galm, Brian Myers, Mary Westphalen

Paullina

Mayor

Brenda Ebel Kruse, John Ihle

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Carol Honkomp, Steven Heeren

Primghar

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Kayla Weishuhn, Kenneth Miller, Kevin P. Kelleher, Tim Honkomp, Steve Wittrock, Darin Logan

Sanborn

Mayor

Randy Lyman

Sanborn

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Jerry Back, Larry Reitsma

Sheldon

Mayor

Greg Geels

Council at-large (vote for no more than 1)

Tom Eggers

Council 2nd Ward (vote for no more than 1)

Ken Snyder

Sutherland

Mayor

Kay Gifford

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Johanna Homan, Devon Jones, Gary Tunink, Tyler Draper

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn school board

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Chad Lyman

District 5 (vote for no more than 1)

Scott Vollink

South O’Brien school board

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Sue McCauley

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in

District 6 (vote for no more than 1)

Gina Paulsen

District 2 (to fill vacancy, vote for no more than 1)

Bobbi Honkomp, Joshua Rausch

Ashton

Mayor

Patrick H. DeVries

Council (vote for no more than 3)

JoAnn Koedam; Douglas J. Konz; Kay Winkel

Harris

Mayor

Russell Meier

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Glen DeVries; Larry Hegwer; Jeff Loring

Melvin

Mayor

Paul D. Heitritter

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Jeff Sorensen; Michael J. Wynja

Ocheyedan

Mayor (vote for no more than 1)

Arlyn D. Pedley

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Write-in

Sibley

Mayor

Jerry L. Johnson

Council at-large (vote for no more than 1)

Larry Pedley

Council Ward 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Mitchell Ackerman

Council Ward 2 (vote for no more than 1)

LaDonn Hartzell

Council Ward 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Larry Stone

Sibley-Ocheyedan school board

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Laurel Klaassen

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Jamie Arend

District 4 (vote for no more than 1)

Greg Atherton

PLYMOUTH COUNTY

Akron

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Eric Solberg

Struble

Mayor

Michael Vander Molen

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Troy Hughes; Timothy R. Nicholson; Richard Weiler; Kenneth C. Urban; Robert Hughes

Craig

Mayor

Barry Cornish

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Kelly Plueger; Glenn Moller; Mona Schiltz; Julie Plueger; Tammy Eyer

Brunsville

Mayor

Steve Dickman

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Kenneth Krienert; Kathy Renken

Hinton

Mayor

Kelly Kreber

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Katie Pierson; Jeffrey Felts

Kingsley

Mayor

Rick Bohle

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Ronald Mathers; Dan Kremer; Neal Rolling; Jason Jasperson

Le Mars

Mayor

Rob Bixenman

Council Ward 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Ken Nelson; Brian Bruns

Council-Ward 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Daniel J. Dembinski; Mark Sturgeon

Council at-large (vote for no more than 1)

Clark Goodchild

Merrill

Mayor

Bruce E. Norgaard

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Jacob Conley; Randall E. Hoyt

Remsen

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Michael A. Slota; Ann Cole-Nelson; Josh Hill; Jeff Cluck

Oyens

Mayor

Donna Poulsen

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Steve Swalve; Kathy Meis

Westfield

Mayor

Jenny Hartman-Mendoza

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Chad Carlson; Kyle Richards; Hayden McInnis

Akron-Westfield school board

Director 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Nicholas Schoenfelder

Director 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Pamela Von Hagel

Director 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Josh Martinsen

Hinton school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Haylee Junck; Ben Vondrak; Erin Weiland; Michele Stucky

Kingsley-Pierson school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Jason Collins; Megan Plendl; Melissa Harder; Lindsay Letsche

Le Mars school board

Director 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Ashley Knapp; Mary J. Milder; Lorraine DeJong; Gina Vacura

Director 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Aaron Tolzin

Director 4 (vote for no more than 1)

Makenzie Lang; Wanda Wichers

Director 5 (to fill a vacancy)

Jill Feuerhelm

Remsen-Union school board

At-large (vote for no more than 3)

Jason Steven Loutsch; Talon Penning; Chris Poeckes; Eric Harpenau

SAC COUNTY

Auburn

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Nick A Meister; Rick Carlyle; Deb Ludwig; Cynthia J Finley; Linda Rath; Randy Schulte

Early

Council (vote for no more than 3)

William R Cougill; Timothy Langner; Justin Meseck; Brian Pickhinke

Lake View

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Calee First; Dave Woltman; Michael L Frank; Vickie Toms; Dale Boeckman

Lytton

Mayor

Jeff Ellerbrock

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Nicole Meyer; Paul J Toms; Larry Coon; Jeff Townsend; Colten Riley

Nemaha

Mayor

Allen Lee Olson

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Matthew Quealy; Melvin Lee Langner Jr

Odebolt

Mayor

Todd Bengford

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Carl J Hemer; Wanita Friedrichsen; Seth Duff; Levi Thies

Sac City

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Robert Murley; Bruce Perry

Schaller

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Marcy Hallengren; Matthew Biede; Keith L Thompson; Douglas Trent Thevenot; Chris Grothe

Wall Lake

Mayor

Steven Druivenga

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Doug Mott; Steve Nuetzman

East Sac school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Brent L Wilhelm, Jim Wallace

Schaller–Crestland school board

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Matt Cress

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Steven R Mason

SIOUX COUNTY

Alton

Mayor:

Dan Vande Griend

Council: (vote for 2)

Terri Vander Pol, Travis John Plathe, Harlan Jorgensen

Boyden

Mayor:

Laryl Koerselman

Council (vote for 2)

Stacie Damstra, Austin Loges

Council (to fill vacancy)

Robert Koerselman

Chatsworth

Mayor

Gregory Alan Arens

Council (vote for 2)

Clifford Puhl, Bekki Baker, Robert Baker

Granville

Mayor

Write-in

Council (vote for 2)

Joyce Murphy, Christopher Hunt, James Wynia

Hawarden

Council (vote for 2)

Robert Klocke, Monte Harvey, Amy Cason, Kevin Warner, Patricia Anderson, Robert Jay Bak, Jerry Wilson, Maria Camacho, Douglas J. Koob

Hospers

Mayor:

Dannie J. Dykstra

Council (vote for 2)

Michael Thompson

Hull

Council (vote for 3)

Ryan D. Beukelman, Les Van Roekel, John Emerick, Eric D. Rankin

Ireton

Mayor:

Kent L Hoogland

Council (vote for 2)

Gerad Gradert, Pamela J Lewis, Brett Buyert, Jim Marco

Matlock

Mayor:

David Phillips, Charles Schwebach

Council (vote for 3)

Carol Fliear, Lori Hoven, Jo Stegemann

Council (to fill vacancy)

Lance De Jong

Maurice

Mayor

Randy Hoekstra

Council (vote for 2)

William Korver, Write-in

Orange City

Mayor

Deb De Haan

Council (vote for 2)

Steve Roesner, Rod De Boer

Rock Valley

Council (vote for 3)

Jeremy Van't Hul, Charlene Granstra, Dale Kooima, Rod De Kam

Sioux Center

Council (vote for 3)

Randy Vreugdenhil, John Brantsen, Jennifer Vermeer

Boyden-Hull school board

District 1:

Mark Nilles

District 3:

MOC-FV school board

District 3:

Gina Woelber, Mere Reyes

District 5:

Christine Koerselman

Rock Valley school board

At-large (vote for 3)

Steven Van Den Top, Jacob Brosamle, Mike M. Suter, Shelli Rens

Sioux Center school board

At-large (vote for 3)

Yeabsira Doornink, Nathan Bullock, Lori Anne Andersen, Jerod Work

West Sioux school board

District 1:

Russell Coons

District 2:

Gary Donald Witt

At-large

Travis Dean Waterman, Ken Koch

WOODBURY COUNTY

Anthon

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Jonathan Kuhlmann, Lisa M. Petersen, Paul E. Lansink

Council (to fill vacancy, vote for no more than 2) mber

Mona Kirchgatter

Bronson

Mayor

Jason Garnand

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Brandi Jessen, Chad Merchant, James D. Amick

Correctionville

Mayor

Ronald Sanderson, Kathy Hoffman

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Chad Kline, Kourtnee Ann Fox, Robert Beazley, Ciara Alioth

Cushing

Mayor

Donald Joy Jr.

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Alexander W. Rabbass, Mary Tyler, Write-in

Council (to fill vacancy)

Write-in

Danbury

Mayor

Brock Boyle

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Brenda Zimmerman, Kendra Sexton, Stanley Sexton, Kathy Scholl, Jason Weber

Hornick

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Eric R. Bebee, Julia M. Byers

Lawton

Mayor

Jesse Pedersen

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Jeremy Baltushis, Patrick V. Saunders, Nicholas J. Roth

Council (to fill vacancy)

John Nelson

Moville

Mayor

James Fisher

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Paul Malm, Write-in

Oto

Mayor

Kevin Lyle Rayevich

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Jennifer J. Weber

Pierson

Mayor

Doyle Struve

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Keith A. Saxen, Gordon Bubke, Bonnie Saxen, Marvin Keith Swanson

Salix

Mayor

Kevin Nelson, Kay Frances Scott

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Karen Allen, Cindy VanAuken, Write-in

Council (to fill vacancy)

Write-in

Sergeant Bluff

Mayor

Jon Winkel, Dustin Thelander

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Carol Clark, William Gaukel, Ronald Hanson

Sioux City

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Ike Rayford, Alex Watters, Matthew R. O'Kane, Dan A. Moore

Sloan

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Matt Burton, Curt Larson

Smithland

Mayor

Elizabeth Peterson

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Mary Kay Schroeder, Krista J. Sulsberger

Council (to fill vacancy)

JoAnne Hinrickson, Megan Meyermann

Lawton-Bronson school board

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in

District 5 (vote for no more than 1)

Nicole Garnand

River Valley school board

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Jessica Wilson

District 4 (vote for no more than 1)

Kory Dausel, Sharleen Duncan

Sergeant Bluff-Luton school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Lillyan Rodriguez, Matthew A. Britton

Sioux City school board

At-large (vote for no more than 3)

Michael Lang Bushby, Perla Alarcon-Flory, Bob Michaelson, Shaun Michael Broyhill, Joshua D. Potter, Jan J. George, Arthur Ryan Baker, Chad Krastel, Amanda Gibson

Westwood school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Brady Worrell, Chuck Ferris

Woodbury Central school board

At-large (vote for no more than 3)

Donny Reblitz, Clint Thomsen, Jeremy Cross

At-large (to fill vacancy)

Chet Verschoor

Candidate list compiled by The Journal's Dave Dreeszen and Robyn Levine, based on sample ballots in each county.

