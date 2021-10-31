FULL LIST: Candidates in Tuesday's municipal, school district elections across Northwest Iowa

Below are candidates on the ballot Tuesday for mayor, city council and local school boards in Northwest Iowa. Many school districts cross county lines. To avoid duplication, the tables list school board races only in the counties where the districts are headquartered.
Follow siouxcityjournal.com beginning Tuesday night for full election results.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY
Albert City
Mayor
Dale Skog
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Kenneth L. Krohn; Bruce A. Forbes
Alta
Mayor
James C. Eaton; Kevin Walsh
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Willie Lang; Desi Suter
Lakeside
Mayor
Write-in
Council (vote for no more than 3)
People are also reading…
Charlie Larson; Geneva Brungardt; Steve Brashears
Linn Grove
Mayor (vote for no more than 1)
Aaron Anderson
Council (vote for no more than 5)
Angela Crewther; Melissa Merida; Jud Graesing
Marathon
Mayor (vote for no more than 1)
Michael J. White
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Mary A. Brooks; Jayme Burgess; Douglas Enger; Larry Robinson
Newell
Mayor
Justin Melohn
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Brian E. Puhrmann; Pamela Wilken; Stephen Smith
Rembrandt
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Damon L. Hickman; Larry Kacmarynski
Sioux Rapids
Mayor
James Wise
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Chris Phelps; Mike Katschman
Storm Lake
Mayor
Michael Porsch
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Dylan WolfTornabane; Margaret Martinez; Matthew Ricklefs; Shane Schreck
Truesdale
Mayor
Michael Paulsen
Council (vote for no more than 5)
Connie Lewis; Darla R. Weiland
Albert City-Truesdale school board
At-large (vote for no more than 3)
Kayla McCarthy; Jennifer Holt; Kyle Swenson
Alta-Aurelia school board
At-large (vote for no more than 2)
Jodi Theisen; Tom Hinkeldey; Mitch Langschwager; Corey Diischer; Bradley Rohwer
Laurens-Marathon school board
At-large (vote for no more than 2)
Laura Todd; Benjamin Zylstra; Charles J. Harrold
At-large (to fill vacancy) (vote for no more than one)
Write-in
Newell-Fonda school district
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
John Sievers
District 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Chris A. Mercer
Sioux Central school district
District 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Sara K. Sangwin; Randy Ripke
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Lory Krummen
Storm Lake school board
At-large (vote for no more than 2)
Ashley WolfTornabane; Steven Mills; Erika Dierking
Aurelia
Mayor
Gene Suhr
Council
Sue Johnson; Brent Fassler; Roman Redig
Council (to fill vacancy)
Denny Weathers; Courtney Bruce
Cherokee
Mayor
Craig Schmidt
Council Ward 2
Write-in
Council at-large
Quinn Black
Cleghorn
Council
Tom Dilocker; Jennifer Huff
Larrabee
Mayor
Dan James
Council
Isaac Cruz; Janice Robinson; Dustin Richardson; Jamie Fassler
Marcus
Mayor
Patrick Bunt
Council
Conrad Ebert; Steve Schmillen
Council (to fill vacancy)
Robin Jenness
Meriden
Mayor
Write-in
Council
Write-ins
Quimbly
Mayor
Write-in
Council
Dylan Dalton; Donald Fiser; Erin Rydgren; Nicole Goettsch
Washta
Mayor
Donald Parrott
Council
Jennifer Conner; April Joy; Lawrence L Patterson
Cherokee school board
Brian Freed; Ray E Mullins II; Kelly Lundell
Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn school bard
Belinda Leavitt; Luke Olson
CLAY COUNTY
Dickens
Mayor
Mark H. Jones
Council (Vote for no more than 2)
John P. Miller; Write-in
Everly
Mayor:
Write-in
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Jeff Wiemann; Tracey Grigg-Schuver
Council (to fill vacancy)
Denise Cook
Fostoria
Mayor
Marlin Voss
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Aaron Rutter; Amanda Fiedler; Linda Linn
Gillett Grove
Mayor
Write-in
Council (vote for no more than 5)
Write-ins
Greenville
Mayor
Donald Scott
Council (vote for no more than 5)
Kayla Koch; Vincent S. Trierweiler; Write-ins
Peterson
Mayor
Carolyn Roberts
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Tim Saunders; Judi L. Calhoon; Kelsey Roer; Austin Brown; Mark Thompson; Ashley Selk
Rossie
Mayor
Write-in
Council (vote for no more than 5)
Write-ins
Royal
Mayor
Joshua Ray Toft
Council members (vote for no more than 2)
Sara Ricke; Mitch Fahnlander
Spencer
Mayor
Steve Bomgaars
Council Ward 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Tom Nelson
Council Ward 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Tracey Larsen
Council Ward 5 (vote for no more than 1)
Ron Hanson
Council At-Large (vote for no more than 1)
Brian J. Balk; Jacqueline Johnson; George Moriarty; Deborah Burow
Webb
Mayor
Chuck Peters
Council (Vote for no more than 3)
Christian Sylvester; Cavon Riley; Write-ins
Clay Central-Everly Community School District
District 2
Denny Dalen
District 4
Allison Goyette
District 5
Write-in
Spencer Community School District
At Large (Vote for no more than 3)
Dean Mechler; Brandon Edmonds; Rebecca Moran; Bob Whittenburg; Bill Zinn; Shelby Haak
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Arion
Mayor
Write-in
City Council (vote for no more than 3)
Write-ins
Aspinwall
Mayor
Thomas W. Irlbeck
Council (vote for no more than 5)
Fred L. Irlbeck; Rick Warner; Ted Jansen; Carol Lile; Nancy Grimm
Charter Oak
Mayor
Randy S. Ulmer
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Benjamin Heyne; Earl S. Nelson; Carolyn J. Nelson; Ronald G. Schau; Brent Friedrichs
Buck Grove
Mayor
Terry Kolln
Council (vote for no more than 5)
Michele Stover; Aaron Schroeder
Dow City
Mayor
Landon Burhoop
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Connie Garrett; Kody Meyer; Robin McCoid; Phyllis TenEyck
Council (to fill a vacancy)
Serilda Block
Denison
Mayor
Pamela Soseman
Council at-large (vote for no more than 1)
Jessica Garcia; William L. Miller
Council 1st Ward (vote for no more than 1)
Dustin R. Logan
Council 3rd Ward (vote for no more than 1)
Corey Curnyn
Deloit
Mayor
Tyler Braasch
Council (vote for no more than 5)
Jerry Lorenzen; Gloria Anderson; Cheryl Kelly; Libbie Schillerberg; Connie Mulligan
Kiron
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Kathy Lickteig; Myrna Henrich; Jennifer Hoaglund
Ricketts
Mayor
Write-in
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Drene K. Briggle; Carol Schlensig
Schleswig
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Rory Degen; Duane Jacoby; Richard Hanlin; Tim Bubke
Vail
Mayor
Monte Crichton
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Bob Niehaus; Daniel J. Crane
Westside
Mayor
Michell L. Simons
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Allan Kock; Kevin J. Simons
Charter Oak-Ute school board
District II (vote for no more than 2)
Jill Klinker; Randy Weed
Denison school board
At-large (vote for no more than 3)
John R. Held; Rachel Desy; Louis Scheuring; Christy Welch
Schleswig school board
At-large (vote for no more than 2)
Cynthia March; Jason Schneider
DICKINSON COUNTY
Arnolds Park
Mayor
Jim Hussong
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Matt Richter; Mitchell Watters
Lake Park
Mayor
Matt Carstensen
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Neil Luitjens; Julie Baumgarn; Joseph Richard Sohn
Milford
Mayor
Write-in
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Chris Hinshaw; Doug Frederick; Andy Yungbluth
Okoboji
Mayor
Mary Vander Woude
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Julie Mau Andres; Kae Hoppe; Walter Mendenhall; Dan Sanders
Orleans
Mayor
Bill Maas
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Benjamin H Radcliffe; Keith Ostrum; Eric L Anderson; and Stanley Gable
Spirit Lake
Mayor
Bruce W Keenan
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Angela Kofoot; John Chappas
Superior
Mayor
James Tendal
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Debra Coleman; Jacob Hathcock-Shetler; Michael S Smith; Mark D Campbell
Council (to fill vacancy, vote for no more than 2)
Shawn M Adams; Amy Ness
Terril
Mayor
Julie Thiesen
City Council (vote for no more than 2)
Austin Fairchild; Jeri L Nissen; Scot Timothy Matthews
Wahpeton
Mayor
Phillip A Johnson
City Council (vote for no more than 3)
LeAnn Blau; Harold D Prior; Tom Rierson
West Okoboji
Mayor
Barbara Ann Lynch; Craig Miner
City Council (vote for no more than 2)
Kristopher Kneen; Mike Paxton; Robert Hein; Darlene Powers
Harris-Lake Park school board
District 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Chad Hibma
District 4 (vote for no more than 1)
Jeffrey L Jacobsma; Lisa Taber Carstensen
District 5 (to fill a vacancy, vote for no more than 1)
Evan Bensley
Okoboji school board (vote for no more than 2)
Juli Johnson; Jesse Hoss
Spirit Lake school board (vote for no more than 2)
Kerri McKim; Scott Trautman
Graettinger-Terril school board
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Mathew Hanson; Rowaida Lair
District 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Shamus R. Currans
IDA COUNTY
Arthur
Mayor
Gary Chase
Council (Vote for no more than 3)
Kristy Abegast; Paula Fried
Battle Creek
Mayor
Judy Schau
Council (Vote for no more than 3)
Jeanette Holmes; Myra Meek; Jary Vermeys
Council (to fill vacancy)
Kevin Dausel
Galva
Mayor
Write-in
Council (Vote for no more than 2)
Write-in
Holstein
City Council (Vote for no more than 2)
Jamison Voss; Christine Wiese
Ida Grove
Mayor
Devlun Whiteing
Council at-large (Vote for no more than 1)
Jason Schable
Council Ward 2 (Vote for no more than 1)
Jeff Miesner; Angela M. Johnson
Galva-Holstein school board
District 1 (Vote for no more than 1)
Jamie Whitmer
District 3 (Vote for no more than 1)
Katie Johnson; Jeff Witzke
District 4 (Vote for no more than 1)
Matthew Wittrock
District 6 (Vote for no more than 1)
Don Kalin
District 2 (to fill vacancy)
Tyler Gebers
OABCIG school board
At-large (vote for no more than 1)
Jeff Rasmussen
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in
District 4 (vote for no more than 1)
Ryan Goodman
District 6 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in
LYON COUNTY
Alvord
Mayor
Mark Nagel
Council (Vote for no more than 3)
Sam Metzger; Dennis Thielvoldt; Write-in
Doon
Council (Vote for no more than 3)
Arlys Rozeboom; Les Vander Tuin; Write-in
George
Council (Vote for no more than 2)
John Grotluschen; Bobby Gruis; Lucius Johnson; Jack Smith; Carola Oehmsen Vivian
Inwood
Council (Vote for no more than 3)
Richard G. Halma; Jordan Huyser; Kyle Knobloch; Rick Rozeboom; Mark D. Timmerman
Larchwood
Mayor
Dean Snyders
Council (Vote for no more than 2)
Ned Hodgson; Mike Metzger; Shane Reinke; Ted Underberg
Lester
Mayor
Daniel Gerber
Council (Vote for no more than 2)
Lance Boote; Erika Kellenberger
Little Rock
Mayor
Alex Wiertzema
Council (Vote for no more than 2)
Shannon Lloyd; Diane Peters; Thomas Schilling
Rock Rapids
Mayor
Jason Chase
Council (Vote for no more than 2)
Cody Hoefert; Ed Reck
Central Lyon school board
At Large (Vote for no more than 2)
Keri Davis; Scott E. Postma
George-Little Rock school board
District 2
Andrea Johnson
District 3
Kristi Landis
West Lyon school board
District 1
Vincent Smith; Tanner Tracy
District 2
Jennifer Jenson; Melissa Rozeboom
District 5
Alexander Hage
MONONA COUNTY
Blencoe
Mayor
Janet M. Ryan
Council (vote for no more than 5)
Travis S. Menish; Gary Collison; Kelsey Sigler; Mitch Dehn; Melissa Braun
Castana
Mayor
Mike Golden; Vincent George LeClair
Council (Vote for no more than 2)
Stacy Hein; Scott Fox; Ian Adkins
Council (to fill vacancy)
Tim Cass
Mapleton
Mayor
Brent Streck
Council (Vote for no more than 2)
Ronnie Smith; Benita Uhl
Council (to fill vacancy)
Angie Sass
Moorhead
Mayor
Write-in
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Write-in
Onawa
Mayor
Lonnie L. Campbell; Tracy L. Holland
Council (vote for no more than 1)
Cody Kreger
Council Ward 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Ralph Skarin
Council Ward 4 (vote for no more than 1)
Susan D. Collison
Rodney
Mayor
Shawn Hamann
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Ray Thomas; Jeanne Pierce; Brenda Hamann; Scott Pierce; Beth A. Ryan
Soldier
Mayor
Johnny Larson
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Shane Sorensen; Johnathan McAndrews
Turin
Mayor
Dave Poole
Council (vote for no more than 5)
Lavern Burnell Harding; Gary Madsen; Tony Orr; Casey C. Harding; Karen Clayton
Ute
Mayor
Richard Hageman
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Ciera Carlson; Matt Leitz
Whiting
Mayor
Rory Barnett
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Larry Teel; Makenzie Struble; Amber Warren
West Monona school board
At-large (vote for no more than 1)
Bart Heisterkamp
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Shannon Kennedy
District 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Geri Johnson
Whiting school board
At-large (vote for no more than 3)
Sarah Fegenbush; Steven Murray; Nicole Jacobson
At-large (to fill vacancy)
Dana Kirby
Maple Valley–Anthon-Oto school board
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Karen J. Kennedy
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Trevor Lally; David Jensen; Dale Wimmer
District 5 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in
O'BRIEN COUNTY
Archer
Mayor
Nathan Mueller
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Jeremy Engel, Branden Lehner, Troy Iedema
Council (to fill vacancy)
Aimee Mueller
Calumet
Mayor
Michael N. Jensen
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Regina Loshman, Andrew Lichter
Council (to fill vacancy )
Kim Mesenbrink
Hartley
Mayor
Rodney E. Ahrenstorff
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Greg Cotter, Ronald Glen Hengeveld, Nickolas R. Galm, Brian Myers, Mary Westphalen
Paullina
Mayor
Brenda Ebel Kruse, John Ihle
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Carol Honkomp, Steven Heeren
Primghar
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Kayla Weishuhn, Kenneth Miller, Kevin P. Kelleher, Tim Honkomp, Steve Wittrock, Darin Logan
Sanborn
Mayor
Randy Lyman
Sanborn
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Jerry Back, Larry Reitsma
Sheldon
Mayor
Greg Geels
Council at-large (vote for no more than 1)
Tom Eggers
Council 2nd Ward (vote for no more than 1)
Ken Snyder
Sutherland
Mayor
Kay Gifford
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Johanna Homan, Devon Jones, Gary Tunink, Tyler Draper
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn school board
District 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Chad Lyman
District 5 (vote for no more than 1)
Scott Vollink
South O’Brien school board
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Sue McCauley
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in
District 6 (vote for no more than 1)
Gina Paulsen
District 2 (to fill vacancy, vote for no more than 1)
Bobbi Honkomp, Joshua Rausch
Ashton
Mayor
Patrick H. DeVries
Council (vote for no more than 3)
JoAnn Koedam; Douglas J. Konz; Kay Winkel
Harris
Mayor
Russell Meier
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Glen DeVries; Larry Hegwer; Jeff Loring
Melvin
Mayor
Paul D. Heitritter
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Jeff Sorensen; Michael J. Wynja
Ocheyedan
Mayor (vote for no more than 1)
Arlyn D. Pedley
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Write-in
Sibley
Mayor
Jerry L. Johnson
Council at-large (vote for no more than 1)
Larry Pedley
Council Ward 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Mitchell Ackerman
Council Ward 2 (vote for no more than 1)
LaDonn Hartzell
Council Ward 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Larry Stone
Sibley-Ocheyedan school board
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Laurel Klaassen
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Jamie Arend
District 4 (vote for no more than 1)
Greg Atherton
PLYMOUTH COUNTY
Akron
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Eric Solberg
Struble
Mayor
Michael Vander Molen
Council (vote for no more than 5)
Troy Hughes; Timothy R. Nicholson; Richard Weiler; Kenneth C. Urban; Robert Hughes
Craig
Mayor
Barry Cornish
Council (vote for no more than 5)
Kelly Plueger; Glenn Moller; Mona Schiltz; Julie Plueger; Tammy Eyer
Brunsville
Mayor
Steve Dickman
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Kenneth Krienert; Kathy Renken
Hinton
Mayor
Kelly Kreber
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Katie Pierson; Jeffrey Felts
Kingsley
Mayor
Rick Bohle
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Ronald Mathers; Dan Kremer; Neal Rolling; Jason Jasperson
Le Mars
Mayor
Rob Bixenman
Council Ward 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Ken Nelson; Brian Bruns
Council-Ward 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Daniel J. Dembinski; Mark Sturgeon
Council at-large (vote for no more than 1)
Clark Goodchild
Merrill
Mayor
Bruce E. Norgaard
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Jacob Conley; Randall E. Hoyt
Remsen
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Michael A. Slota; Ann Cole-Nelson; Josh Hill; Jeff Cluck
Oyens
Mayor
Donna Poulsen
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Steve Swalve; Kathy Meis
Westfield
Mayor
Jenny Hartman-Mendoza
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Chad Carlson; Kyle Richards; Hayden McInnis
Akron-Westfield school board
Director 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Nicholas Schoenfelder
Director 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Pamela Von Hagel
Director 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Josh Martinsen
Hinton school board
At-large (vote for no more than 2)
Haylee Junck; Ben Vondrak; Erin Weiland; Michele Stucky
Kingsley-Pierson school board
At-large (vote for no more than 2)
Jason Collins; Megan Plendl; Melissa Harder; Lindsay Letsche
Le Mars school board
Director 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Ashley Knapp; Mary J. Milder; Lorraine DeJong; Gina Vacura
Director 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Aaron Tolzin
Director 4 (vote for no more than 1)
Makenzie Lang; Wanda Wichers
Director 5 (to fill a vacancy)
Jill Feuerhelm
Remsen-Union school board
At-large (vote for no more than 3)
Jason Steven Loutsch; Talon Penning; Chris Poeckes; Eric Harpenau
SAC COUNTY
Auburn
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Nick A Meister; Rick Carlyle; Deb Ludwig; Cynthia J Finley; Linda Rath; Randy Schulte
Early
Council (vote for no more than 3)
William R Cougill; Timothy Langner; Justin Meseck; Brian Pickhinke
Lake View
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Calee First; Dave Woltman; Michael L Frank; Vickie Toms; Dale Boeckman
Lytton
Mayor
Jeff Ellerbrock
Council (vote for no more than 5)
Nicole Meyer; Paul J Toms; Larry Coon; Jeff Townsend; Colten Riley
Nemaha
Mayor
Allen Lee Olson
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Matthew Quealy; Melvin Lee Langner Jr
Odebolt
Mayor
Todd Bengford
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Carl J Hemer; Wanita Friedrichsen; Seth Duff; Levi Thies
Sac City
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Robert Murley; Bruce Perry
Schaller
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Marcy Hallengren; Matthew Biede; Keith L Thompson; Douglas Trent Thevenot; Chris Grothe
Wall Lake
Mayor
Steven Druivenga
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Doug Mott; Steve Nuetzman
East Sac school board
At-large (vote for no more than 2)
Brent L Wilhelm, Jim Wallace
Schaller–Crestland school board
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Matt Cress
District 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Steven R Mason
SIOUX COUNTY
Alton
Mayor:
Dan Vande Griend
Council: (vote for 2)
Terri Vander Pol, Travis John Plathe, Harlan Jorgensen
Boyden
Mayor:
Laryl Koerselman
Council (vote for 2)
Stacie Damstra, Austin Loges
Council (to fill vacancy)
Robert Koerselman
Chatsworth
Mayor
Gregory Alan Arens
Council (vote for 2)
Clifford Puhl, Bekki Baker, Robert Baker
Granville
Mayor
Write-in
Council (vote for 2)
Joyce Murphy, Christopher Hunt, James Wynia
Hawarden
Council (vote for 2)
Robert Klocke, Monte Harvey, Amy Cason, Kevin Warner, Patricia Anderson, Robert Jay Bak, Jerry Wilson, Maria Camacho, Douglas J. Koob
Hospers
Mayor:
Dannie J. Dykstra
Council (vote for 2)
Michael Thompson
Hull
Council (vote for 3)
Ryan D. Beukelman, Les Van Roekel, John Emerick, Eric D. Rankin
Ireton
Mayor:
Kent L Hoogland
Council (vote for 2)
Gerad Gradert, Pamela J Lewis, Brett Buyert, Jim Marco
Matlock
Mayor:
David Phillips, Charles Schwebach
Council (vote for 3)
Carol Fliear, Lori Hoven, Jo Stegemann
Council (to fill vacancy)
Lance De Jong
Maurice
Mayor
Randy Hoekstra
Council (vote for 2)
William Korver, Write-in
Orange City
Mayor
Deb De Haan
Council (vote for 2)
Steve Roesner, Rod De Boer
Rock Valley
Council (vote for 3)
Jeremy Van't Hul, Charlene Granstra, Dale Kooima, Rod De Kam
Sioux Center
Council (vote for 3)
Randy Vreugdenhil, John Brantsen, Jennifer Vermeer
Boyden-Hull school board
District 1:
Mark Nilles
District 3:
MOC-FV school board
District 3:
Gina Woelber, Mere Reyes
District 5:
Christine Koerselman
Rock Valley school board
At-large (vote for 3)
Steven Van Den Top, Jacob Brosamle, Mike M. Suter, Shelli Rens
Sioux Center school board
At-large (vote for 3)
Yeabsira Doornink, Nathan Bullock, Lori Anne Andersen, Jerod Work
West Sioux school board
District 1:
Russell Coons
District 2:
Gary Donald Witt
At-large
Travis Dean Waterman, Ken Koch
WOODBURY COUNTY
Anthon
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Jonathan Kuhlmann, Lisa M. Petersen, Paul E. Lansink
Council (to fill vacancy, vote for no more than 2) mber
Mona Kirchgatter
Bronson
Mayor
Jason Garnand
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Brandi Jessen, Chad Merchant, James D. Amick
Correctionville
Mayor
Ronald Sanderson, Kathy Hoffman
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Chad Kline, Kourtnee Ann Fox, Robert Beazley, Ciara Alioth
Cushing
Mayor
Donald Joy Jr.
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Alexander W. Rabbass, Mary Tyler, Write-in
Council (to fill vacancy)
Write-in
Danbury
Mayor
Brock Boyle
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Brenda Zimmerman, Kendra Sexton, Stanley Sexton, Kathy Scholl, Jason Weber
Hornick
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Eric R. Bebee, Julia M. Byers
Lawton
Mayor
Jesse Pedersen
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Jeremy Baltushis, Patrick V. Saunders, Nicholas J. Roth
Council (to fill vacancy)
John Nelson
Moville
Mayor
James Fisher
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Paul Malm, Write-in
Oto
Mayor
Kevin Lyle Rayevich
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Jennifer J. Weber
Pierson
Mayor
Doyle Struve
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Keith A. Saxen, Gordon Bubke, Bonnie Saxen, Marvin Keith Swanson
Salix
Mayor
Kevin Nelson, Kay Frances Scott
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Karen Allen, Cindy VanAuken, Write-in
Council (to fill vacancy)
Write-in
Sergeant Bluff
Mayor
Jon Winkel, Dustin Thelander
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Carol Clark, William Gaukel, Ronald Hanson
Sioux City
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Ike Rayford, Alex Watters, Matthew R. O'Kane, Dan A. Moore
Sloan
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Matt Burton, Curt Larson
Smithland
Mayor
Elizabeth Peterson
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Mary Kay Schroeder, Krista J. Sulsberger
Council (to fill vacancy)
JoAnne Hinrickson, Megan Meyermann
Lawton-Bronson school board
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in
District 5 (vote for no more than 1)
Nicole Garnand
River Valley school board
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Jessica Wilson
District 4 (vote for no more than 1)
Kory Dausel, Sharleen Duncan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton school board
At-large (vote for no more than 2)
Lillyan Rodriguez, Matthew A. Britton
Sioux City school board
At-large (vote for no more than 3)
Michael Lang Bushby, Perla Alarcon-Flory, Bob Michaelson, Shaun Michael Broyhill, Joshua D. Potter, Jan J. George, Arthur Ryan Baker, Chad Krastel, Amanda Gibson
Westwood school board
At-large (vote for no more than 2)
Brady Worrell, Chuck Ferris
Woodbury Central school board
At-large (vote for no more than 3)
Donny Reblitz, Clint Thomsen, Jeremy Cross
At-large (to fill vacancy)
Chet Verschoor
Candidate list compiled by The Journal's Dave Dreeszen and Robyn Levine, based on sample ballots in each county.