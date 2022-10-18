Gene Siadek

Age: 58

Address: 4231 N. 161st St., Omaha

Occupation: Manager, Metropolitan Utilities District

Political party: Libertarian

What experiences qualify you for this office?

I have an MBA. I have served as a board member of Family Focus Credit Union for many years including serving as chairman. I currently serve on the credit union's investment committee. I am a manager for the Metropolitan Utilities District with a staff of 32 and operation and capital budget of $6 million. I am familiar with government budgetary processes.

Why do you want to be auditor?

I have been involved in the political process for many years including running for several offices. My sole intention is to expand individual liberty. As auditor I would be a very aggressive watchdog of government spending practices looking for waste, fraud and abuse.

What would be your priorities?

To work hard for the taxpayers. To serve with integrity. To challenge the status quo wherever possible. To use the office to reduce the size and scope of government.

Are there specific challenges or issues that you would like to address as state auditor?

I believe tax-increment financing (TIF) is being abused by local government agencies. I would explore ways for the office to look at these tax shelters in detail to ensure they follow the law.

Are there any changes you would support or propose in the operation of the state auditor’s office?

I propose to change leadership at the top by being elected as auditor. Instead of typical passive management of the department, I plan to be very proactive and push the authority of the auditor's office as far as possible to expose questionable budgetary behavior. I also plan on being very vocal. When we expose budgetary abuse, I will do my best to shine a bright light on this activity.