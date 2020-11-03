 Skip to main content
Gill elected to 7th term as auditor; Sheehan wins unopposed sheriff race
SIOUX CITY -- Pat Gill won a seventh term as Woodbury County auditor/recorder Tuesday, withstanding a challenge from a political newcomer.

According to unofficial results, Gill, a Democrat, defeated Barbara Parker, a Republican from Salix and former city clerk there, 23,031-20,441, to win another four-year term.

"I'm pleased that the voters have that much confidence in me to give me my seventh term," Gill said. "I'm looking forward to it. I love doing my job."

The auditor also serves as election commissioner, a role that took on increased importance during an election cycle year in which the coronavirus pandemic contributed to a record numbers of absentee ballot requests.

Voters also elected Republican Chad Sheehan to succeed retiring Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew.

Sheehan was unopposed after winning the June primary over Sheriff's Maj. Todd Wieck.

"I'm very honored and humbled to be able to represent the citizens of Woodbury County as the 34th sheriff of Woodbury County. I'm thankful they have entrusted me to fill that role," said Sheehan, a former Sioux City police officer and president of president of Sheehan Strategic Solutions, a consulting company that provides training to survive active shooter incidents and workplace violence.

