GOP primary in Northwest Iowa's House District 4 is a showdown between two 20-somethings

With the Iowa House District 4 Republican primary on June 7, youth is the name of the game.

Three-term incumbent Rep. Skyler Wheeler, a 29-year-old direct care worker from Hull, is running against 22-year-old Larchwood resident Kendal Zylstra, who recently graduated from Dordt University and works as a tax professional and small business owner.

Wheeler has represented District 4 during his time in office, but the boundaries changed last year as a result of redistricting prompted by the 2020 U.S. Census. The district no longer includes Orange City, where Wheeler previously lived. It takes in all of Lyon County and northern Sioux County, including the cities of Sioux Center and Rock Valley.

Because no Democrat filed in the staunchly Republican district, the winner of Tuesday's primary will be the presumptive winner in the November general election.

Wheeler said his two main issues in this cycle are ending abortion in Iowa and eliminating the state income tax.

While the Iowa Legislature was still in session, Wheeler actually introduced House File 2289 which would create a ban or severe restriction on abortions, and state that the law would only go into effect if and when the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Wheeler, who's also been an assistant baseball coach for the Northwestern College Red Raiders, pointed to his experience and principles as reasons why voters should go with him in the primary race.

"I am consistently ranked in the top two for most conservative member of the Iowa House," Wheeler said via email. "I am the only candidate in the race who opposes unfunded mandates on small businesses and who has an actual record they can point to. I will continue to be a strong, Christian-Conservative voice for Northwest Iowa."

If Zylstra, who worked for Rep. Randy Feenstra's campaign in 2020, were to win on Tuesday he would become the youngest member of the Iowa House, a distinction Wheeler himself once held.

In the primary, Zylstra is putting abortion and economic matters front and center.

"First, we must protect life. I'm unapologetically pro-life and will stand for life from conception until natural death. Second, I'll advocate for agriculture, business, and Northwest Iowa's taxpaying families," Zylstra said through email.

Pitching to potential voters, the active member of the Lyon County Republican party said he'll be a voice for an area he's always known.

"As a tax professional and small business owner who lives on a fourth-generation family farm, I'll fight for the issues Northwest Iowans are passionate about. A strong conservative who has lived in the district my entire life, I'll bring effective conservative results in the state House on behalf of Northwest Iowans."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

