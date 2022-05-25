Gov. Kim Reynolds supporting challenger to Cherokee State Rep. Dennis Bush

In the June 7 GOP primary, State Rep. Dennis Bush (R-Cherokee) will not have the support of sitting Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Wednesday afternoon, Reynolds, who's running for re-election this year, announced via a statement that she'd endorsed Zach Dieken of Granville who is one of three candidates in the Iowa House District 5 race along with Bush and Thomas Kuiper of Sibley. The newly-drawn district takes in all of O'Brien and Osceola counties and parts of Buena Vista and Cherokee counties, including the city of Cherokee.

"Zach Dieken will be a strong advocate for freedom, parental choice in education, and the pro-life movement," Reynolds said (per Iowa's News Now).

During a Feb. 19 event at Pizza Ranch in Sheldon, the N'West Iowa Review's Elijah Helton reported that Bush had issues with the so-called voucher bill which would shift taxpayer funding for public schools to scholarships for private school tuition assistance.

"I personally have a problem with it. One of the founding principles of this nation was the separation of church and state, and I have a problem getting past taking public tax dollars. . . and taking that to a private, religious school," Bush was quoted as saying.

Then, on Tuesday, May 5, Helton reported Bush went further during a debate that also featured Dieken and Kuiper.

"I might as well come out and say it. The governor is trying to use this election as a referendum for her voucher bill," he said. "I’m the only candidate running for the House of Representatives that’s standing with our public schools. To paint all our public schools with the same brush is doing a disservice," the Review reported Bush as saying.

Just this past week, Reynolds endorsed another opponent of a sitting state legislator from the Republican Party.

As the Gazette noted: "Reynolds endorsed McCulla even though Iowa Rep. Jon Thorup, a state trooper from Knoxville who is serving his second term in the House, also is running in the district...Thorup last month publicly stated his opposition to Reynolds’ proposed legislation that would create taxpayer-funded scholarships for private school tuition assistance."

Bush is serving his first term in the Iowa House but previously served two terms on the Cherokee County Board of Supervisors.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

