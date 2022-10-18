Three candidates hope to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts when he completes his second term in office in January 2023: Republican Jim Pillen of Columbus, Democrat Carol Blood of Bellevue and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman of Omaha.

The governor is the chief executive officer in state government. It is the governor's duty to present the Legislature with a complete budget for all expenditures used in running the state's regular business.

The governor signs or vetoes bills passed by the Legislature. The governor also appoints certain officers and fills vacancies in state offices and serves as commander-in-chief of the national and state guards. The officeholder also chairs the Board of State Canvassers and Board of Pardons, in addition to serving on other state boards and commissions.

The term is for four years and there is a two-term limit; salary is $105,000 annually. Ricketts, a Republican who has served two terms, cannot run for office again.