Huddleston wins Democratic nomination in House District 11
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Sara Huddleston has earned a second shot at incumbent Gary Worthan in Iowa House District 11.

Huddleston, a legal assistant from Storm Lake, defeated retired college professor James Eliason, of Storm Lake, 781-339 Tuesday to earn the Democratic nomination. She will face Republican Worthan, who was unopposed while seeking his seventh term. Worthan defeated Huddleston in 2016.

Results are unofficial.

Huddleston previously served three terms on the Storm Lake City Council. When elected to her first term, she was the first Latina elected to public office in the state.

District 11 includes Buena Vista and Sac counties.

Sara Huddleston mug

Huddleston

 Photo courtesy Sara Huddleston
