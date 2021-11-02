IDA COUNTY RESULTS: Miesner wins Ida Grove seat, Wizke takes Galva-Holstein spot

Across Ida County, two of the more competitive races could be found in Ida Grove Ward 2 and in Galva-Holstein School District 3.

Jeff Miesner easily defeated Angela M. Johnson by more than 20% in the Ida Grove race. And Jeff Witzke garned 56.05% of the vote to Katie Johnson's 43.95% for the Galva-Holstein School District seat.

Below are results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Ida County Tuesday, as well as elected officials where one or more write-in candidates will win election. The school boards listed are for districts headquartered in the county.

Arthur

Council (Vote for no more than 3)

Kristy Abegast: 43.18%

Paula Fried: 40.91%

Write-in: 15.91%

Galva

Mayor

Write-in: still to come

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Write-in: still to come

Ida Grove

Council Ward 2 (Vote for no more than 1)

Jeff Miesner: 62.12%

Angela M. Johnson: 37.88%

Galva-Holstein school board

District 3 (Vote for no more than 1)

Jeff Witzke: 56.05%

Katie Johnson: 43.95%

OABCIG school board

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in: still to come

District 6 (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in: still to come

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.