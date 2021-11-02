IDA COUNTY RESULTS: Miesner wins Ida Grove seat, Wizke takes Galva-Holstein spot

Across Ida County, two of the more competitive races could be found in Ida Grove Ward 2 and in Galva-Holstein School District 3.
Jeff Miesner easily defeated Angela M. Johnson by more than 20% in the Ida Grove race. And Jeff Witzke garned 56.05% of the vote to Katie Johnson's 43.95% for the Galva-Holstein School District seat.
Below are results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Ida County Tuesday, as well as elected officials where one or more write-in candidates will win election. The school boards listed are for districts headquartered in the county.
Arthur
Council (Vote for no more than 3)
Kristy Abegast: 43.18%
Paula Fried: 40.91%
Write-in: 15.91%
Galva
Mayor
Write-in: still to come
Council (Vote for no more than 2)
Write-in: still to come
Ida Grove
Council Ward 2 (Vote for no more than 1)
Jeff Miesner: 62.12%
Angela M. Johnson: 37.88%
Galva-Holstein school board
District 3 (Vote for no more than 1)
Jeff Witzke: 56.05%
Katie Johnson: 43.95%
OABCIG school board
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in: still to come
District 6 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in: still to come
