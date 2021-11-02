In Buena Vista County elections, Dierking and Mills win Storm Lake school board races; Martinez and Ricklefs take city council seats

For Tuesday's elections in Buene Vista County, some of the most hotly contested races revolved around school board.

In the Alta-Aurelia district, five candidates were vying for just two spots with Tom Hinkeldey and Corey Diischer winning. Laurens-Marathon and Storm Lake had three people jockeying for one of two seats. In the former, Lauren Todd received 35.85% and Benjamin Zylstra garnered 33.96%. Erika Dierking, with 46.52% of the vote, and Steven Mills, with 34.66% of the vote, will be seated in the Storm Lake School District.

As far as city council goes, the most competitive races were in Marathon and Storm Lake. Mary A. Brooks, with 40% of the vote, and Douglas Enger, with 24% of the vote, won out over Larry Robinson and Jayme Burgess in Marathon. In the Storm Lake At-Large City Council race, Margaret Martinez and Matthew Ricklefs each had a little more than 32% of the vote which is good enough to get them seated.

Below are results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Buena Vista County on Tuesday, as well as elected officials where one or more write-in candidates will win election. The school boards listed are for districts headquartered in the county.

Alta

Mayor

James C. Eaton: 82.67%

Kevin Walsh: 17.33%

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Willie Lang: 57.14%

Desi Suter: 36.08%

Write-in: 6.78%

Lakeside

Mayor

Write-in: still to come

Linn Grove

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Write-in: 48.87%

Jud Graesing: 18.80%

Melissa Merida: 16.54%

Angela Crewther: 15.79%

Marathon

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Mary A. Brooks: 40%

Jayme Burgess: 24%

Douglas Enger: 21.33%

Larry Robinson: 14.67%

Rembrandt

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Damon L. Hickman: 36.11%

Larry Kacmarynski: 33.33%

Storm Lake

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Margaret Martinez: 32.57%

Matthew Ricklefs: 32.17%

Shane Schreck: 23.83%

Dylan WolfTornabane: 10.53%

Truesdale

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Write-in: 58.33%

Connie Lewis: 22.22%

Darla R. Weiland: 19.44%

Alta-Aurelia school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Tom Hinkeldey: 39.30%

Corey Diischer: 25.69%

Bradley Rohwer: 17.50%

Jodi Theisen: 13.00%

Mitch Langschwager: 4.50%

Laurens-Marathon school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Laura Todd: 35.85%

Benjamin Zylstra: 33.96%

Charles J. Harrold: 30.19%

At-large (to fill vacancy) (vote for no more than one)

Write-in: still to come

Sioux Central school board

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Randy Ripke: 66.11%

Sara K. Sangwin: 33.33%

Write-in: 0.56%

Storm Lake school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Erika Dierking: 46.52%

Steven Mills: 34.66%

Ashley WolfTornabane: 18.44%

Write-in: 0.37%

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

