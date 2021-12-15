Iowa Senate District 1 has a new representative following special election

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- In late-October, one-term state Sen. Zach Whiting, R-Spirit Lake, announced that he was resigning his seat in Iowa Senate District 1. Tuesday night, voters chose a successor for Whiting.

Republican Dave Rowley, an insurance agent and musician from Spirit Lake, defeated Democrat Mark Lemke, a former national training manager for General Electric, by garnering 75% of the vote to Lemke’s 24% (per the Iowa Secretary of State’s website).

Rowley was selected at a special GOP nominating convention on Thursday, Nov. 11 to represent the party in the special election for Whiting's seat (per Dickinson County News Editor Seth Boyes). With the win, Rowley will serve the final year of Whiting's four-year term in Senate District 1, which includes the counties of Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, Osceola and Palo Alto. In 2018, Whiting won the general election for the seat with more than 98.2% of the vote.

When asked by KTIV about what his top priority would be if elected to fill out Whiting's time, Rowley said: "My top priority is to find out where Zach was on his bills, and what is in action right now." In that same interview, Rowley also said that he wants to look at state income tax issues as well as declining communities.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds set Tuesday, Dec. 14 as the date for the special election because, under state law, the governor "shall order, not later than five days from the date the vacancy exists, a special election, giving not less than forty days’ notice of such election."

For the 2022 Iowa Senate election cycle, there will be shifts in districts including District 1. Lyon County shifts to District 2. A part of Clay County and Osceola County moves to District 3 while the other part of Clay County, as well as Dickinson County and Palo Alto County, shifts to District 5. A sliver of Woodbury County is now carved out to make District 1 where Rocky De Witt and Jackie Smith are running.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

