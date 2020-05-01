Judge orders county to open 5 polling sites for election

SIOUX CITY -- Under a deal reached Thursday, five polling locations will be open to Woodbury County voters for Iowa's upcoming primary election.
District Judge Jeffrey Poulson issued a consent order Friday, ordering Woodbury County election commissioner Pat Gill to have five balloting sites -- one in each of the county's five state representative districts -- open on June 2. The order also applies to a July 7 special election to fill a vacant seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.
Gill earlier this spring announced he would open just two polling sites in an effort to protect voters and poll workers from exposure to COVID-19. At the same time, he urged voters to vote by absentee ballots, and he sent absentee request forms to all registered voters in the county.
Former state senator Rick Bertrand sued Gill and the county last month, saying the reduced number of polling sites would suppress voter turnout, leaving fewer voting opportunities for county residents.
Bertrand was pleased with Poulson's order, the result of talks between attorneys for both sides since a Wednesday hearing in Woodbury County District Court.
"I think it was a great day for freedom," the Republican Bertrand said. "It was not political for me. It was about protecting the process."
Sites will be open at Augustana Lutheran Church, 600 Court St., in Sioux City and a location yet to be determined on the city's north side. Other sites will be in Sergeant Bluff, Moville and Oto. Under Gill's original plan, voters in Sioux City precincts were to cast their ballots at Augustana, and residents of precincts outside the city would have voted at the Woodbury County Emergency Services headquarters in Climbing Hill.
Poulson's order also said that each location must have five voting booths. Gill had planned to have only three booths at each of the two sites originally planned for balloting.
Bertrand had sought an injunction ordering Gill to open more polling sites.
Gill said he first believed Bertrand wanted all 44 precinct voting locations opened, but Bertrand said during Wednesday's hearing he thought having one site in each of the county's five board of supervisor districts would be appropriate.
Gill said he was willing to open five sites, and agreed to place them in each of the state representative districts because the locations would be more convenient for voters.
"The bottom line is I'm still concerned about protecting voters and precinct workers," Gill, a Democrat, said. "As long as we practice social distancing guidelines, I think we'll be OK."
Part of his reasoning for opening only two sites, Gill testified Wednesday, was the safety for election workers, most of whom are over age 65 and fall into a higher risk to be susceptible to COVID-19, which has infected more than 1,000 county residents.
Bertrand had argued that having only two sites open would lead to larger crowds at the polls, potentially increasing voters' exposure to the coronavirus. He believed more polling sites would mean smaller crowds at each site.
Gill said he will take steps to minimize the risk for voters and poll workers on election day by limiting the number of citizens voting at any time in each location. Other social distancing guidelines will be followed, and Gill said he plans to continue to encourage people to stay home and cast absentee ballots.
He said voter turnout in the past three primary elections has averaged around 8,000 voters, and 40 percent of county residents typically vote absentee. His office has received more than 12,000 requests for absentee ballots so far, leading him to believe fewer voters will be voting in person on election day.
