Judge orders county to open 5 polling sites for election

Poulson's order also said that each location must have five voting booths. Gill had planned to have only three booths at each of the two sites originally planned for balloting.

Bertrand had sought an injunction ordering Gill to open more polling sites.

Gill said he first believed Bertrand wanted all 44 precinct voting locations opened, but Bertrand said during Wednesday's hearing he thought having one site in each of the county's five board of supervisor districts would be appropriate.

Gill said he was willing to open five sites, and agreed to place them in each of the state representative districts because the locations would be more convenient for voters.

"The bottom line is I'm still concerned about protecting voters and precinct workers," Gill, a Democrat, said. "As long as we practice social distancing guidelines, I think we'll be OK."

Part of his reasoning for opening only two sites, Gill testified Wednesday, was the safety for election workers, most of whom are over age 65 and fall into a higher risk to be susceptible to COVID-19, which has infected more than 1,000 county residents.