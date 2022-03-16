Ken Carlson announces campaign for Republican nomination in House District 13

ONAWA -- Wednesday morning, longtime farmer Ken Carlson announced he's making a bid for the Iowa legislature.

In a press release, Carlson, a recently-retired small businessman, said he's running as "constitutional conservative" in Iowa House District 13 which includes such towns as: Correctionville, Hinton, Kingsley, Onawa and Whiting.

"I strongly believe that government exists to protect our inalienable rights granted by God. Defending the unborn, protecting the Second Amendment and ensuring our liberties are guiding principles that will drive my decision making," Carlson said.

According to Carlson, who grew up outside of Whiting, he also spent 12 years as a teacher and coach which made him realize parents should be involved in their children's educations.

"Parents should always have a voice and a seat at the table. As a State Representative, I’ll always protect parental rights," Carlson said.

Elsewhere in the statement, Carlson pointed to his time as a small businessman as relevant experience for working in the state legislature in Des Moines.

"Lower taxes and less regulation are key to helping rural Iowa grow. My background has given me the experience to support our job creators and family farmers at the State Capital," he said.

As of now, the Iowa Secretary of State's website shows that no other candidates have filed to run in House District 13 which includes all of Monona County in addition to parts of Cherokee, Plymouth and Woodbury County.

Per Carlson, he and his wife, Carolyn, have been married for 51 years and have three children and seven grandchildren.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

