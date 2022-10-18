Larry Bolinger

Age: 53

Address: 507 Niobrara Ave., Alliance

Occupation: Author

Political party: Legal Marijuana Now

What experiences qualify you for this office?

I am a veteran who served in the Air Force and National Guards. Bachelor of science from the University of Nebraska. Major in political science, minor in criminology with a concentration in government affairs and civic engagement. I studied law, constitutional law, international law and police procedures. Enrolled at Bellevue University to obtain a master's in public administration. Six years of experience working in corrections. Twenty years self-employed as a contractor, and 16 years of political experience in government accountability.

Why do you want to be attorney general?

I see many of the problems not being addressed in this office. We are not addressing issues of mental illness in our prison system. We have the highest per capita prison overpopulation in the nation with no plan to fix the ongoing problems. I will provide the necessary law reform and the expansion of diversion programs. Diversion programs have proven to reduce repeat offending by 60% and it has reduced crime by 40%, according to studies in 20 states.

What would be your priorities?

My priorities are addressing mental illness in our prison system, addressing overreaching penalties, conducting law reform, trying essential cases and expanding diversion programs to reduce recidivism.

Develop a specialized team to represent the people properly to help address and protect issues of consumer rights, human rights, parental rights, defamation, discrimination, environmental regulations and individual amendments. My priority is to make sure the people are properly represented.

How do you view the role of the attorney general — in partisan or nonpartisan terms?

An AG has to be unbiased in their approach to law. The AG is a public advocate in areas such as consumer protection, antitrust, proposing and arguing policies, enforcing federal and state environmental laws, representing the state and state agencies, approving or rejecting criminal appeals, trying serious statewide criminal prosecutions and implementing civil suits on behalf of the state. An AG cannot take a biased or political view of the law. A partisan approach to law would be a liability to the state and the people it serves.

Are there specific topics, challenges or issues that you would likely be engaged in as attorney general?

To argue ethics violations and enrichment violations concerning the banking industry and the IRS. Argue government violations of Title 18, US Code, section 1001. 1) knowingly and willfully; 2) make any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation; 3) in any matter within the jurisdiction of the executive, legislative or judicial branch of the United States. Address the Mead environment disaster, fundraiser fraud, bail reform, advance diversion programs, end truancy as a status offense and approve the “right to repair.”