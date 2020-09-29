Lawyers support retention of 9 Northwest Iowa judges

DES MOINES -- A majority of lawyers responding to a survey support the retention of nine Northwest Iowa judges whose names will appear on the November ballot.
Members of the Iowa Supreme Court and Iowa Court of Appeals up for a retention vote on Nov. 3 also received overwhelming support from lawyers who submitted ratings to the Iowa State Bar Association.
The bar association on Monday released the results of its biennial survey of judges standing for retention on the two high courts and in the state's eight judicial districts. Lawyers evaluated judges on performance characteristics such as knowledge and application of the law and demeanor.
All but three judges up for retention in the 3rd Judicial District, which includes 16 Northwest Iowa counties, received an approval rating above 90 percent.
In subdistrict 3B, which includes Woodbury, Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Sioux counties, District Judge Zachary Hindman received 95 percent support. District Judge Tod Deck was supported by 86 percent of respondents and District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer received 84 percent support. District Associate judges Dan Vakulskas, John Nelson and Mark Cord received 98 percent, 97 percent and 83 percent support, respectively. The number of lawyers who submitted ratings on those six judges ranged from 86 to 106.
In subdistrict 3A, which includes Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Lyon, Kossuth, O’Brien, Osceola and Palo Alto counties, 97 percent of the 79 lawyers who filed ratings approved of District Judge Charles Borth's retention, and District Judge Carl Petersen's retention was favored by 96 percent of 84 respondents. Associate District Judge Andrew Smith's retention was supported by 91 percent of the 76 respondents.
Iowa Supreme Court justices Susan Christensen, Edward Mansfield, Christopher McDonald and Thomas Waterman received support from 92, 90, 85 and 84 percent, respectively, of lawyers who answered the survey.
Court of Appeals judges Thomas Bower, David May, Julie Schumacher and Sharon Soorholtz-Greer all were at or above 93 percent support for retention.
"The results of the Judicial Performance Review demonstrate the confidence that attorneys across the state of Iowa have in our very qualified judges. We urge voters to flip their ballot over and vote yes on all of the judges and justices up for retention," Guy Cook, chair of the Bar Association's Fair and Impartial Courts Committee, said in a news release.
Iowa Court of Appeals, district and district associate judges must stand for retention the first full year after being appointed to the bench and every six years after that. Supreme court justices also face retention votes after the first full year after their appointment, then every eight years.
The full results of the survey and judges' biographies can be found on the Iowa State Bar Association website at www.iowabar.org.
