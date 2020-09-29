Lawyers support retention of 9 Northwest Iowa judges

DES MOINES -- A majority of lawyers responding to a survey support the retention of nine Northwest Iowa judges whose names will appear on the November ballot.

Members of the Iowa Supreme Court and Iowa Court of Appeals up for a retention vote on Nov. 3 also received overwhelming support from lawyers who submitted ratings to the Iowa State Bar Association.

The bar association on Monday released the results of its biennial survey of judges standing for retention on the two high courts and in the state's eight judicial districts. Lawyers evaluated judges on performance characteristics such as knowledge and application of the law and demeanor.

All but three judges up for retention in the 3rd Judicial District, which includes 16 Northwest Iowa counties, received an approval rating above 90 percent.

In subdistrict 3B, which includes Woodbury, Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Sioux counties, District Judge Zachary Hindman received 95 percent support. District Judge Tod Deck was supported by 86 percent of respondents and District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer received 84 percent support. District Associate judges Dan Vakulskas, John Nelson and Mark Cord received 98 percent, 97 percent and 83 percent support, respectively. The number of lawyers who submitted ratings on those six judges ranged from 86 to 106.