Lawyers surveyed support retention of NW Iowa judges

DES MOINES — A majority of lawyers who responded to a survey support the retention of Northwest Iowa judges who face retention elections this fall.

Iowa Supreme Court and Iowa Court of Appeals members up for a retention vote on Nov. 8 also received passing grades from lawyers who submitted ratings to the Iowa State Bar Association.

The bar association on Friday released the results of its biennial survey of judges standing for retention on the two high courts and in the state's eight judicial districts. Lawyers participating in the survey evaluate judges on a number of characteristics such as knowledge and application of the law, quality of written opinions and demeanor.

Nine judges are up for retention in the 3rd Judicial District, which includes 16 Northwest Iowa counties.

In subdistrict 3B, which includes Woodbury, Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Sioux counties, District Judge Steven Andreasen received 95% support. District Judge James Daane was supported by 98% of respondents and District Judge Roger Sailer received 96% percent support. District judges Jeffrey Neary and Patrick Tott both received 97%. District Associate Judge Kristal Phillips received 90% support.

In subdistrict 3A, which includes Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Lyon, Kossuth, O’Brien, Osceola and Palo Alto counties, District Judge Shayne Mayer received 86% support and District Judge John Sandy received 98%. District Associate judges Shawna Ditsworth and Ann Gales received 97% and 90%, respectively.

Iowa Supreme Court justices Matthew McDermott and Dana Oxley were supported by 77% and 81%, respectively, of lawyers who responded to the survey.

Court of Appeals Judge Paul Ahlers received 89% support and Judge Gina Badding received 94%.

"The results of the comprehensive Judicial Performance Review demonstrate the high quality of Iowa jurists, a direct consequence of Iowa's first-class merit selection process. Iowans can be proud," Guy Cook, chair of the Bar Association's Independence of the Judiciary Committee, said in a news release.

The bar association has conducted the performance reviews every two years since 1962, when Iowa adopted its merit system for retaining judges. The review is intended to give voters information to help them cast their vote on a judge's retention.

Iowa Court of Appeals, district and district associate judges must stand for retention the first full year after being appointed to the bench and every six years after that. Supreme court justices also face retention votes after the first full year after their appointment, then every eight years.

The full results of the survey and judges' biographies can be found on the Iowa State Bar Association website at https://www.iowabar.org/?pg=JudicialEvaluations.