Lead change in Omaha legislative race jeopardizes GOP hopes of filibuster-proof majority

OMAHA — The outcome of another tightly contested legislative race got a little clearer Friday, once all the early ballots were counted in Douglas County.

The lead changed hands in Omaha's District 20, with Democrat John Fredrickson gaining votes over Republican Stu Dornan. If that result holds, it would leave Republicans with 32 members in the Legislature, not enough for a filibuster-proof majority.

But, with only 69 votes separating the two — the margin is half a percentage point — the outcome could potentially change again once Douglas County election officials finish counting all the provisional ballots.

Officials expect to finish processing and counting the approximately 2,800 provisional votes by later next week, including about 200 from District 20. Early ballots tended to favor Democratic candidates, while ballots cast on Election Day leaned more Republican.

In Lincoln's District 26, the last of the early ballots reported Thursday added to the lead held by George Dungan, a Democrat. The additional votes appeared to put the race out of reach for his opponent, Russ Barger, a Republican, who trails 50.5%-49%.

About 1,750 resolution ballots and 1,850 provisional ballots remain to be counted in Lancaster County, with more than 300 in District 26.

Dungan's lead is 179 votes.

Resolution ballots are those that could not be read by the vote counting machines, because of problems such as stray marks or tears.

A supermajority of 33 lawmakers capable of evading any filibusters launched by opponents in the officially nonpartisan Legislature could pave the way for Republicans to ban all abortions in the state, allow Nebraskans to carry concealed handguns without a permit, or enact strict parameters for how voters present photographic identification before casting their ballots.

Journal Star reporter Chris Dunker contributed to this report.