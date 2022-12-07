 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Luana Stoltenberg wins recount in another flip of winner in House District 81 race

  • Updated
120722-qc-nws-cooperstoltenberg

Democrat Craig Cooper congratulates Republican Luana Stoltenberg on winning the race for House District 81. He asked her to represent all voters in the district, and Stoltenberg invited Cooper to coffee. 

Nearly a month after Election Day, voters in Scott County may finally have an answer to who won a Davenport House race with a razor-thin margin.

Democrat Craig Cooper congratulated Republican Luana Stoltenberg on winning House District 81 Wednesday after a candidate-picked recount board finished with Stoltenberg ahead by 11 votes. 

This is the second time the winner of the race flipped after recounts, the first after an auditor-run recount and this time once the candidate-picked board wrapped up its work.

The three board members signed off on the recount results Wednesday after more than a week of sorting and counting. Their final tallies showed Stoltenberg with 5,073 votes to Cooper's 5,062 votes. 

Jim Hancock, a former Scott County Supervisor whom both the candidates agreed on said he was "100% comfortable" with the results they submitted to the county auditor, which had 45 fewer ballots in the race than the county auditor's count. 

The recount board's count is the final count, Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said. The Scott County Supervisors and state elections board will recanvass the results to certify and make them official.

Cooper said he was disappointed but was satisfied with the process. When asked about whether he would challenge the recount, he said to ask at a later date. 

This story will be updated.

