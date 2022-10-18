 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mike Foley

Age: 68

Address: 6410 S. 41st St. Court

Occupation: Lieutenant governor

Political party: Republican

Mike Foley

Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, 2022 candidate for state auditor.

What experiences qualify you for this office?

I previously held the position for eight years and am very familiar with the duties and responsibilities of this office.

Why do you want to be auditor?

To hold government agencies accountable for the proper expenditure of public monies and to root out waste, fraud and abuse of the people’s hard-earned tax dollars.

What would be your priorities?

Create a climate of trust between the taxpayers and those with authority to spend public funds.

Are there specific challenges or issues that you would like to address as state auditor?

To have the state publish financial reports that can be relied on.

Are there any changes you would support or propose in the operation of the state auditor’s office?

The office runs well but I will confer with the staff and solicit their ideas for improvement.

