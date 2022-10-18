Mike Hilgers

Age: 44 on Oct. 25

Address: 6907 Stonebrook Parkway, Lincoln

Occupation: Attorney, businessman

Political party: Republican

What experiences qualify you for this office?

I am prepared on day one to be attorney general. The AG runs a large law firm; I have built my own law firm into one of the fast-growing firms in the country while hiring and managing dozens of legal personnel. In addition, the AG must be able to lead teams of attorneys in complex and high-stakes cases in federal and state court; that is the kind of work I have done over my nearly 20-year legal career.

Why do you want to be attorney general?

I am running because it is critical that Nebraska has a strong attorney general who will defend the rule of law, ensure that the federal government respects its constitutional limits, protect our communities and defend Nebraskans’ interests in court. From my legal career as a practicing litigator to my time in the Legislature, including the last two years as speaker, I have the background, expertise and experience to step in on day one for Nebraskans.

What would be your priorities?

The next several years will present many challenges for the next attorney general, and my first priority is to meet those challenges for Nebraskans. These include fighting against the federal government when it goes outside of its constitutional lane, supporting law enforcement around the state and defending Nebraska’s water rights. In addition, as attorney general I will build on the good work Attorney General Doug Peterson has done in building a strong team that works together for our state.

How do you view the role of the attorney general — in partisan or nonpartisan terms?

The constitution is not a partisan document and defending the rule of law is not a partisan exercise. The attorney general must apply and defend the law without regard to party or personality.

Are there specific topics, challenges or issues that you would likely be engaged in as attorney general?

There are going to be a wide variety of challenges and issues for the next attorney general, such as fighting federal overreach, defending Nebraska’s water rights and supporting law enforcement. They also include challenges like creating more efficiencies and getting more value for taxpayer money. In the Legislature, I have fought for Nebraska’s water (including sponsoring LB1015, which would help protect our water rights), supported law enforcement, helped control spending and found cost-saving efficiencies.