Miller-Meeks registers to vote at state senator's home in LeClaire

Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who last month won reelection to Congress representing Iowa's 1st District, is registered to vote at a state senator's home in Scott County.

According to records from the auditor's office, Miller-Meeks registered to vote at the same Great River Road home in LeClaire as state Sen. Chris Cournoyer.

Redistricting drew Miller-Meeks' home county, Wapello, into the 3rd Congressional District in the southwest quadrant of Iowa. She opted to run for her second term in southeast Iowa's new 1st District, which covers 16 of her previous district's 24 counties.

Members of Congress are not required to live in their district, so long as they live in the state they represent.

In press interviews during the campaign, Miller-Meeks said that she and her husband, Curt, kept their home in Ottumwa and that she took up residency in LeClaire.

After a debate between Miller-Meeks and her opponent, Democrat Christina Bohannan, Miller-Meeks said she has "a place in LeClaire" and that she didn't plan to sell her 50-acre property in Ottumwa.

That residence appears to be Cournoyer's home, county records show. The two served together for two years in the state senate.

A spokesperson for Miller-Meeks confirmed the address to be Miller-Meeks' claimed residency but declined to answer more questions.

Cournoyer did not immediately responded to messages seeking comment.

According to county auditor voter registration records, Miller-Meeks changed her voter registration Oct. 24, the last day in Iowa to pre-register to vote.

While the county auditor's office didn't yet have records for whether Miller-Meeks voted in the 2022 election, she did post on social media a video of herself the day before the election, standing outside the Scott County Administrative building, saying she just voted.