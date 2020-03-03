Monona County jail bond issue fails to pass

ONAWA, Iowa -- Monona County voters on Tuesday narrowly rejected a $6.2 million bond issue that would have funded a new jail to replace the current 46-year-old facility.
The measure received 57 percent approval, with 726 votes for the bond issue and 548 against it. A 60 percent majority was required for passage.
The final margin was not surprising to Monona County Board of Supervisors chairman Mike Collison, who said he had refused to make any predictions before the election.
"I wouldn't call it because I knew it was going to be close," he said.
County leaders must now sit down and decide their next step in seeking a solution to overcrowding at the 12-bed jail, opened in 1974 inside the Public Safety Center, which also houses the Monona County Sheriff's Office, Onawa Police Department and the county's emergency management office and communications center.
"I don't know if we'll go to another bond issue," Collison said.
In its current condition, the facility does not comply with state jail standards and has been allowed to remain open because it is grandfathered in under previous standards.
"We cannot come in compliance with the jail we've got now," Collison said. "We're pretty much needing it, but the people didn't want it."
Plans called for a new Public Safety Center housing a 32-bed jail that could be expanded to 66 bends in the future. It was to be built northeast of the Monona County Courthouse and connected to it.
The state jail inspector has called the current jail inadequate and said the overcrowded conditions create serious safety and security concerns for inmates and staff.
Monona County's jail population regularly exceeds 12, Sheriff Jeff Pratt said in February. When there are too many inmates, deputies must transport them to neighboring counties, where they are housed at a cost to Monona County.
Pratt said he spent $15,000 last year housing inmates outside of Monona County, and that total likely will be higher this year. Pratt also has a backlog of 96 offenders waiting for beds to open so they can serve their jail sentences.
Limited space inside the jail also can cause delays in booking inmates into the jail and accommodating inmates' psychological evaluations and visits with attorneys. Space throughout the building is utilized for storage.
During more than two years of study a jail committee considered remodeling the jail and building an addition. Pratt said remodeling and expansion would have cost about the same as a new jail.