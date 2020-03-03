Monona County jail bond issue fails to pass

ONAWA, Iowa -- Monona County voters on Tuesday narrowly rejected a $6.2 million bond issue that would have funded a new jail to replace the current 46-year-old facility.

The measure received 57 percent approval, with 726 votes for the bond issue and 548 against it. A 60 percent majority was required for passage.

The final margin was not surprising to Monona County Board of Supervisors chairman Mike Collison, who said he had refused to make any predictions before the election.

"I wouldn't call it because I knew it was going to be close," he said.

County leaders must now sit down and decide their next step in seeking a solution to overcrowding at the 12-bed jail, opened in 1974 inside the Public Safety Center, which also houses the Monona County Sheriff's Office, Onawa Police Department and the county's emergency management office and communications center.

"I don't know if we'll go to another bond issue," Collison said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In its current condition, the facility does not comply with state jail standards and has been allowed to remain open because it is grandfathered in under previous standards.