MONONA COUNTY RESULTS: Tracy Holland wins Onawa mayoral race

Across Monona County, at least three separate races saw more than one candidate getting the exact same percentage of the vote. It happened for the Blencoe City Council race, the Turin City Council race and the Whiting school board race.
In one of the biggest races of the night, the Onawa mayoral election, Tracy L. Holland defeated Lonnie L. Campbell with 50.53% of the vote to Campbell's 47%.
Below are results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Monona County Tuesday, as well as elected officials where one or more write-in candidates will win election. The school boards listed are for districts headquartered in the county.
MONONA COUNTY
Blencoe
Mayor
Janet M. Ryan: 89.29%
Write-in: 10.71%
Mitch Dehn: 19.83%
Kelsey Sigler: 19.83%
Melissa Braun: 19.01%
Gary Collison: 18.18%
Travis S. Menish: 16.53%
Write-in: 6.61%
Castana
Mayor
Vincent George LeClair: 71.74%
Mike Golden: 28.26%
Council (Vote for no more than 2)
Scott Fox: 45.57%
Ian Adkins: 30.38%
Stacy Hein: 22.78%
Write-in: 1.27%
Council (to fill vacancy)
Tim Cass: 97.62%
Write-in: 2.38%
Mapleton
Mayor
Brent Streck: 96.86%
Write-in: 3.14%
Council (Vote for no more than 2)
Ronnie Smith: 55.80%
Benita Uhl: 41.07%
Write-in: 3.13%
Council (to fill vacancy)
Angie Sass: 99.36%
Write-in: 0.64%
Moorhead
Mayor
Write-in: still to come
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Write-in: still to come
Council (vote for no more than 1)
Cody Kreger: 93.72%
Write-in: 6.28%
Council Ward 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Ralph Skarin: 78.13%
Write-in: 21.88%
Council Ward 4 (vote for no more than 1)
Susan D. Collison: 94.74%
Write-in: 5.26%
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Brenda Hamann: 33.33%
Ray Thomas: 25.93%
Scott Pierce: 18.52%
Beth A. Ryan: 14.81%
Jeanne Pierce: 7.41%
Soldier
Mayor
Johnny Larson: 100%
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Johnathan McAndrews: 51.85%
Shane Sorensen: 48.15%
Turin
Mayor
Dave Poole: 90.91%
Write-in: 9.09%
Council (vote for no more than 5)
Lavern Burnell Harding: 20.41%
Casey C. Harding: 18.37%
Gary Madsen: 16.33%
Ute
Mayor
Richard Hageman: 95.24%
Write-in: 4.76%
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Ciera Carlson: 51.28%
Matt Leitz: 47.44%
Write-in: 1.28%
Whiting
Mayor
Rory Barnett: 98.88%
Write-in: 1.12%
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Makenzie Struble: 44.71%
Larry Teel: 36.47%
Amber Warren: 17.65%
Write-in: 1.18%
West Monona school board
At-large (vote for no more than 1)
Bart Heisterkamp: 98.97%
Write-in: 1.03%
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Shannon Kennedy: 99.66%
Write-in: 0.34%
District 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Geri Johnson: 98.62%
Write-in: 1.38%
Nicole Jacobson: 30.92%
Write-in: 2.67%
At-large (to fill vacancy)
Dana Kirby: 100%
Maple Valley–Anthon-Oto school board
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Karen J. Kennedy: 94.56%
Write-in: 5.44%
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
David Jensen: 37.77%
Dale Wimmer: 35.61%
Trevor Lally: 26.62%
District 5 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in: still to come