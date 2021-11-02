MONONA COUNTY RESULTS: Tracy Holland wins Onawa mayoral race

Across Monona County, at least three separate races saw more than one candidate getting the exact same percentage of the vote. It happened for the Blencoe City Council race, the Turin City Council race and the Whiting school board race.

In one of the biggest races of the night, the Onawa mayoral election, Tracy L. Holland defeated Lonnie L. Campbell with 50.53% of the vote to Campbell's 47%.

Below are results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Monona County Tuesday, as well as elected officials where one or more write-in candidates will win election. The school boards listed are for districts headquartered in the county.

MONONA COUNTY

Blencoe

Mayor

Janet M. Ryan: 89.29%

Write-in: 10.71%

Mitch Dehn: 19.83%

Kelsey Sigler: 19.83%

Melissa Braun: 19.01%

Gary Collison: 18.18%

Travis S. Menish: 16.53%

Write-in: 6.61%

Castana

Mayor

Vincent George LeClair: 71.74%

Mike Golden: 28.26%

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Scott Fox: 45.57%

Ian Adkins: 30.38%

Stacy Hein: 22.78%

Write-in: 1.27%

Council (to fill vacancy)

Tim Cass: 97.62%

Write-in: 2.38%

Mapleton

Mayor

Brent Streck: 96.86%

Write-in: 3.14%

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Ronnie Smith: 55.80%

Benita Uhl: 41.07%

Write-in: 3.13%

Council (to fill vacancy)

Angie Sass: 99.36%

Write-in: 0.64%

Moorhead

Mayor

Write-in: still to come

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Write-in: still to come

Council (vote for no more than 1)

Cody Kreger: 93.72%

Write-in: 6.28%

Council Ward 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Ralph Skarin: 78.13%

Write-in: 21.88%

Council Ward 4 (vote for no more than 1)

Susan D. Collison: 94.74%

Write-in: 5.26%

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Brenda Hamann: 33.33%

Ray Thomas: 25.93%

Scott Pierce: 18.52%

Beth A. Ryan: 14.81%

Jeanne Pierce: 7.41%

Soldier

Mayor

Johnny Larson: 100%

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Johnathan McAndrews: 51.85%

Shane Sorensen: 48.15%

Turin

Mayor

Dave Poole: 90.91%

Write-in: 9.09%

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Lavern Burnell Harding: 20.41%

Casey C. Harding: 18.37%

Gary Madsen: 16.33%

Ute

Mayor

Richard Hageman: 95.24%

Write-in: 4.76%

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Ciera Carlson: 51.28%

Matt Leitz: 47.44%

Write-in: 1.28%

Whiting

Mayor

Rory Barnett: 98.88%

Write-in: 1.12%

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Makenzie Struble: 44.71%

Larry Teel: 36.47%

Amber Warren: 17.65%

Write-in: 1.18%

West Monona school board

At-large (vote for no more than 1)

Bart Heisterkamp: 98.97%

Write-in: 1.03%

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Shannon Kennedy: 99.66%

Write-in: 0.34%

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Geri Johnson: 98.62%

Write-in: 1.38%

Nicole Jacobson: 30.92%

Write-in: 2.67%

At-large (to fill vacancy)

Dana Kirby: 100%

Maple Valley–Anthon-Oto school board

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Karen J. Kennedy: 94.56%

Write-in: 5.44%

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

David Jensen: 37.77%

Dale Wimmer: 35.61%

Trevor Lally: 26.62%

District 5 (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in: still to come

