Nebraska Attorney General

The attorney general is one of six statewide constitutional officers in Nebraska. The attorney general serves a four-year term and is paid $95,000 annually.

The Attorney General's Office operates as the state's law firm, representing the state in all legal matters, both civil and criminal, where the state is named as a party or may have an interest in the outcome of the litigation or dispute.

The office has nearly 100 full-time employees, including 60 attorneys, and routinely handles more than 3,000 active cases, from prosecution of child abusers and major drug dealers to environmental protection enforcement, tort claims, death penalty appeals, water law, consumer protection, discipline of health care professionals and inmate lawsuits.

The office also provides legal services and opinions to state agencies, officials, boards and commissions and state legislators.

The attorney general is a member of the Board of State Canvassers and Board of Pardons, among others.

Attorney General Doug Peterson, a Republican who has served two terms, is not running for reelection.

Republican Mike Hilgers of Lincoln faces Legal Marijuana Now candidate Larry Bolinger of Alliance.