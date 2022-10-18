 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nebraska Attorney General

  • 0

The attorney general is one of six statewide constitutional officers in Nebraska. The attorney general serves a four-year term and is paid $95,000 annually.

The Attorney General's Office operates as the state's law firm, representing the state in all legal matters, both civil and criminal, where the state is named as a party or may have an interest in the outcome of the litigation or dispute.

The office has nearly 100 full-time employees, including 60 attorneys, and routinely handles more than 3,000 active cases, from prosecution of child abusers and major drug dealers to environmental protection enforcement, tort claims, death penalty appeals, water law, consumer protection, discipline of health care professionals and inmate lawsuits.

The office also provides legal services and opinions to state agencies, officials, boards and commissions and state legislators.

People are also reading…

The attorney general is a member of the Board of State Canvassers and Board of Pardons, among others.

Attorney General Doug Peterson, a Republican who has served two terms, is not running for reelection.

Republican Mike Hilgers of Lincoln faces Legal Marijuana Now candidate Larry Bolinger of Alliance.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawyers surveyed support retention of NW Iowa judges

Lawyers surveyed support retention of NW Iowa judges

Nine judges are up for retention in the 3rd Judicial District, which includes 16 Northwest Iowa counties. A majority of lawyers who responded to a survey support the retention of Northwest Iowa judges who face retention elections this fall.

Nebraska Board of Education

Nebraska Board of Education

The local race is District 5, which includes much of the south side of Lincoln, and rural areas of Southeast Nebraska largely south of the Platte River from Phillips to Ashland.

DeJear aims to unite generations of Iowans in governor’s race

DeJear aims to unite generations of Iowans in governor’s race

IOWA CITY — Iowa Democratic gubernatorial nominee Deidre DeJear said she is fighting to bring Iowans together — young and old, Democrat and Republican — at a time when divisive policies over school choice and abortion and transgender rights are pitting communities against one another.

Lancaster County Treasurer

Lancaster County Treasurer

The Lancaster County treasurer, elected for a four-year term, handles all deposits and tax receipts and invests county funds.

Watch Now: Related Video

UK pumpkin farm lets you pick a pumpkin and launch it from a cannon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News