Nebraska Board of Education

Nebraska Board of Education map

The State Board of Education sets state education policy and regulations, and oversees the Nebraska Department of Education. It also hires the state's education commissioner.

The state is divided into eight districts, each represented by a board member elected in a nonpartisan race. They serve four-year terms and are not paid but are reimbursed for expenses.

Half of the eight-member Board of Education will be decided in November's general election, with showdowns pitting four conservative candidates endorsed by the Protect Nebraska Children political action committee against candidates endorsed by the state teachers union.

The local race is District 5, which includes much of the south side of Lincoln, and rural areas of Southeast Nebraska largely south of the Platte River from Phillips to Ashland.

Kirk Penner of Aurora is the incumbent and endorsed by the Protect Nebraska Children political action committee. He was appointed in December 2021 by Gov. Pete Ricketts to complete the remainder of the term of Patricia Timm of Beatrice, who resigned citing personal health reasons. Penner is being challenged by Helen Raikes of Ashland, who has been endorsed by the state teachers union.

Races on ballots in other parts of Nebraska include:

District 6: Sherry Jones and Danielle Helzer, both of Grand Island, are running to replace Maureen Nickels, who is not running for reelection.

District 7: Incumbent Robin Stevens of Gothenburg is being challenged by Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte.

District 8: Incumbent Deborah Neary is being challenged by Marni Hodgen. Both live in Omaha.

