Nebraska election officials say poll watcher numbers are normal amid rising national concerns

While several states are bracing for potential conflicts with hostile poll watchers on Election Day, election officials in Nebraska don’t share the same concerns.

Election commissioners from Nebraska’s two most populous counties — Douglas and Lancaster — both said the number of volunteer poll watchers that will be monitoring Tuesday’s general election are level or slightly lower compared to 2020. The groups recruiting the volunteers also come from a range of political affiliations.

In states such as North Carolina, New Mexico and Wisconsin, there are growing concerns that poll workers will face disruption and hostility from a wave of newly aggressive poll watchers, who are largely fueled by false theories that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, according to reporting by the Associated Press. In Arizona, reports of armed people — some wearing ballistic vests — watching ballot boxes prompted the U.S. Justice Department to issue a statement last week saying the armed onlookers raised serious concerns about voter intimidation.

Gavin Geis, executive director of political watchdog group Common Cause Nebraska, said they haven’t witnessed any signs of hostility among the volunteers they’ve recruited with Civic Nebraska, a nonprofit that, among other things, has vocally opposed an initiative that would enact voter ID in Nebraska.

Steve Smith, a Civic Nebraska spokesperson, said as of Thursday, they’d signed up about 65 volunteers, which is down from the over 100 volunteers they’d recruited for both 2018 and 2020. Smith said the group hopes to have 100 volunteers by Election Day.

“It seems like people are pretty burnt out on election work,” Geis said.

In Nebraska, state law requires poll watchers or groups recruiting poll watchers to provide written notice either to the county election official or the Nebraska secretary of state.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said Civic Nebraska typically has poll watchers in the county every election year. This year, it was one of three groups that provided a total of 80 volunteers who will deploy throughout the county’s 212 polling locations. The other two groups are the Douglas County Republicans and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively said his office was notified of 41 total poll watchers from Civic Nebraska and the Lancaster County Republican Party. Both Kruse and Shively said these numbers are normal.

Kruse said he doesn’t anticipate any issues with poll watchers. However, if a problem does arise, Douglas County poll workers have been trained to de-escalate hostile situations, he said.

Common Cause Nebraska works with a national hotline that takes calls concerning election security to monitor claims made about Nebraska’s elections, Geis said. While he expects to receive multiple calls on Election Day, so far the hotline has “been quiet.”

Many of the states experiencing concerns over hostile poll watchers are states President Joe Biden either won in 2020, or states former President Donald Trump won by a slim margin.

This was not the case in Nebraska, where Trump won by over 19 percentage points. However, Biden did win one of the state’s five electoral votes representing the state’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers Omaha and Douglas County.

Still, Nebraska has not been immune from allegations concerning elections. Complaints involving the 2020 election led Secretary of State Bob Evnen to release a PowerPoint presentation earlier this year titled “Fake vs Fact: Setting the Record Straight about Nebraska’s Elections.” The presentation touched on and refuted more than a dozen myths regarding the election, and it addressed calls for a “full forensic audit” of the results.

“The Secretary of State’s Office is fully informed of the concerns and claims that have been raised and has carefully investigated them. We have found no justification for conducting a ‘full forensic audit’ or for a hand count of ballots,” the presentation stated.

Although Kruse said his office hasn’t received any credible accusations regarding Douglas County’s election integrity, it has experienced a slight rise in calls questioning election security. In all these cases, he said, his office alleviated any concerns the callers had by explaining their process.

Kruse said the Douglas County Election Commission employs “multiple levels” of security to ensure the accuracy of election results. Their ballot counting machines are not connected to the internet, and are monitored in a windowed room with two cameras. Two people from different political parties run the machines, and only get access through double-authentication, he said.

Those who do have concerns on Election Day — whether they stem from intimidation, threats or fraud — have multiple options for filing complaints.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska announced Friday that it will be available to respond to complaints and ensure they’re directed to the appropriate authorities throughout the duration of voting on Election Day. Polls in Nebraska are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central time. The office can be contacted at 402-661-3700.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also noted the FBI will have special agents available in field offices across the country, and the Election Integrity Unit in the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office will be on standby Tuesday. Nebraskans can either call their county election official or the Secretary of State’s Office at 402-471-2555 to report problems.

“Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the assistance of the American electorate,” Steven Russell, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Nebraska, said in the news release. “It is important that those who have specific information about voting rights concerns or election fraud make that information available to the Department of Justice.”