Nebraska Legislature

Forty-nine women and men serve in Nebraska's unique, one-house Legislature.

They are citizen legislators, their jobs considered part-time, and they meet for 90 working days in odd-numbered years and 60 working days in even-numbered years. The 108th Legislature will convene in January.

Senators are paid $12,000 a year, a salary set in the state Constitution that cannot be changed without a statewide vote.

Senators' duties include representing the people and best interests of their legislative districts; appropriating funds to further the state's progress; strengthening the state's productive capacity and creating new opportunities; and keeping a careful check and setting policy on the operation of state government.

The Legislature is nonpartisan, so senators do not run with party labels, although they do have party registrations, including Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, independent.

State senators are elected to four-year terms and after two consecutive terms must wait four years before running again. Of the 25 seats up for election this year 13 have no incumbents. In three races, opponents face no opposition.

Two of those uncontested seats are in Southeast Nebraska: Myron Dorn of Adams in District 30 and Tom Brandt of Plymouth in District 32.

Five other Southeast Nebraska districts are on the ballot this year.

In District 2, incumbent Robert Clements of Elmwood faces challenger Sarah Slattery of Plattsmouth.

Four Southeast Nebraska districts will elect new senators. The candidates in those districts are:

District 24: Patrick Hotovy of York and Jana Hughes of Seward.

District 26: Russ Barger, George Dungan III, both of Lincoln.

District 28: Roy Christensen and Jane Raybould, both of Lincoln.

District 46: James Michael Bowers and Danielle Conrad, both of Lincoln.