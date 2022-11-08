North Sioux City residents vote to keep cap on medical cannabis facilities

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The number of licenses for medical marijuana establishments will continue to be capped in North Sioux City, after Initiated Measure 5 was defeated in Tuesday's special election.

The ballot question received 583 "no" votes to 243 "yes" votes, meaning the current restrictions will remain in place. The city ordinance limits the number of establishments to four dispensary, two growing, two processing and two testing facilities.

A group, which North Sioux City businessman Jim Zortman is a member of, garnered enough signatures to get the city to set the special election so that residents could decide whether to cap the number of licenses for medical marijuana establishments in the city. Zortman, of North Sioux City Specialty Retail, LLC, and his two partners want to open a medical cannabis dispensary at 107 South Derby Lane, but they ultimately lost out in a lottery conducted by the state of South Dakota.

The South Dakota website "medcannabis.sd.gov" lists the four North Sioux City certified medical cannabis dispensaries as being Kind Care of South Dakota; Nirvana SD, LLC; Tru Essence, LLC; and True North Dispensary.

Those sites were chosen at a random drawing by the South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program on April 20, along with cultivation winners True Essence, LLC and Dakota Health & Wellness and processing winners Zaza 605 and Twisted Greens. No testing establishments were given licenses in North Sioux City, according to the website. None have opened their establishments in the city.

In November 2020, South Dakota voters passed Initiated Measure 26, which approved medical marijuana in the state. With the approval, local jurisdictions were given the ability to limit how many medical cannabis facilities can come into town. They were also allowed to enact ordinances governing the time, place and manner in which the establishments conduct business.

On Aug. 15, the North Sioux City Council approved the request from City Administrator Eric Christensen to set the special election. Christensen previously told The Journal the council "did not have a choice" but to put the local proposition on the ballot, since the group Zortman is a part of gathered enough valid signatures required by state law.

The petitioners needed only 5%, or 111, of the total number of registered voters in the city. Of the 190 signatures they submitted, 150 were valid registered voters.