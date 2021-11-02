 Skip to main content
O'BRIEN COUNTY RESULTS: Wittrock, Honkomp, Miller take Primghar City Council; Rausch to be seated on South O'Brien School Board

O'Brien County Courthouse

The dome at O'Brien County Courthouse is seen in this photo taken in Primghar, Iowa on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

Voters in O'Brien County had plenty to decide on during Tuesday's elections. 

At least five races in the county were competitive including: Hartley City Council, Paullina mayor, Primghar City Council, Sutherland City Council and South O'Brien School Board District 2.

In Primghar, Steve Wittrock, Tim Honkomp and Kenneth Miller received enough votes to make it on to the city council. For the South O'Brien School District, Joshua Rausch defeated Bobbi Honkomp by more than 20%. 

Below are results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in O'Brien County Tuesday, as well as elected officials where one or more write-in candidates will win election. The school boards listed are for districts headquartered in the county.

Hartley

Council (vote for no more than 3)                                                                                               

Mary Westphalen: 26.29%

Ronald Glen Hengeveld: 21.14%

Nickolas R. Galm: 20.33%

Greg Cotter: 19.65%

Brian Myers: 11.65%

Write-in: 0.95%

Paullina

Mayor 

Brenda Ebel Kruse: 56.82%

John Ihle: 43.18%

Primghar

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Steve Wittrock: 26.05%

Tim Honkomp: 21.84%

Kenneth Miller: 18.58%

Kevin P. Kelleher: 14.56%

Darin Logan: 13.79%

Kayla Weishuhn: 4.98%

Write-in: 0.19%

Sutherland

Council (vote for no more than 2) 

Tyler Draper: 36.12%

Johanna Homan: 28.90%

Gary Tunink: 21.29%

Devon Jones: 12.93%

Write-in: 0.76%

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn school board

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in: still to come

South O’Brien school board

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in: still to come

District 2 (to fill vacancy, vote for no more than 1)

Joshua Rausch: 60.53%

Bobbi Honkomp: 39.47%

