Onawa man seeking GOP nomination for Iowa House District 13 seat

ONAWA, Iowa -- A recently retired Onawa small businessman and farmer Ken Carlson announced he's making a bid for the Iowa legislature.

Carlson said he's running as "constitutional conservative" in the new House District 13, which includes includes all of Monona County in addition to parts of Cherokee, Plymouth and Woodbury County.

"I strongly believe that government exists to protect our inalienable rights granted by God. Defending the unborn, protecting the Second Amendment and ensuring our liberties are guiding principles that will drive my decision making," Carlson said in a press release.

Carlson, who grew up outside of Whiting, noted he spent 12 years as a teacher and coach, which made him realize parents should be involved in their children's educations.

"Parents should always have a voice and a seat at the table. As a state representative, I’ll always protect parental rights," Carlson said.

In the release, Carlson pointed to his time as a small businessman as relevant experience for working in the Legislature in Des Moines.

"Lower taxes and less regulation are key to helping rural Iowa grow. My background has given me the experience to support our job creators and family farmers at the state Capitol," he said.

As of now, the Iowa Secretary of State's website shows that no other candidates have filed to run in House District 13 which includes the cities of Correctionville, Hinton, Kingsley, Onawa and Whiting.

Carlson, and his wife, Carolyn, who have been married for 51 years, have three children and seven grandchildren.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.