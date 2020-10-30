Parker challenging incumbent Gill in Woodbury County auditor's race

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County voters will decide on Nov. 3 whether to re-elect a county auditor/recorder with more than two decades of experience or choose a political newcomer.
Democrat Pat Gill, 65, is seeking a seventh four-year term to the office. Barbara Parker, 61, a Republican from Salix, is retired and is a former city clerk there.
The office holder also serves as election commissioner, a role that's taken on increased importance in a year in which the coronavirus pandemic has led to record numbers of absentee ballot requests.
Gill said upholding the integrity of elections is important to him.
"People absolutely should be confident that this election will be run cleanly and their ballots will be counted," Gill said.
During her campaign, Parker said, some voters have raised concerns about whether their vote is safe or will be counted.
"I'm glad I stepped in. I feel that I can change things up and boost voter confidence," said Parker, who added that she has not said Gill has done anything wrong.
Gill has been the subject of two separate election-related lawsuits this cycle.
In April, former Republican state senator Rick Bertrand sued Gill and the county, saying Gill's plan to have only two polling sites open during the primary because of the coronavirus would suppress voter turnout. A judge later issued a consent order mandating five balloting sites.
In August, President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and other Republican Party organizations took Gill's office to court over absentee ballot request forms that were sent to registered voters. A judge ruled that Gill must resend blank absentee ballot request forms to voters after initially sending forms that had been sent with voter information already filled in, an action the judge ruled violated a directive from Iowa Secretary of State that forms mailed to voters must be blank.
Gill complied with the judge's order, and said his actions were not partisan.
"We'd been doing that all along," Gill said of sending applications with information filled in. "It makes it easier for voters to participate, and voters appreciated that."
Parker said mailing absentee requests with information already filled in lends itself to the possibility of fraud. She said the absentee ballot application process could be improved, and she'd like to help the state make changes.
"I think we need to be very vigilant in how we work with that," she said. "I'd like to work with the secretary of state on that."
As a former city clerk, Parker said she's prepared for the county auditor's budgetary duties, and frequent contact with the office as a city clerk made her familiar with how the office works.
"I have worked with budgets and municipal financing at a much smaller level but I think it will fit the bill because it's all the same. You have to make the budget work," Parker said.
Earlier this year, Gill said, he helped consolidate all county departments onto one computer software system, making it easier for his office to compile budget information and for taxpayers to access it. He said he's committed to providing the public with easy access to county information and services.
"I've truly enjoyed serving the public in this position," he said.
