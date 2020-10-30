Parker challenging incumbent Gill in Woodbury County auditor's race

In August, President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and other Republican Party organizations took Gill's office to court over absentee ballot request forms that were sent to registered voters. A judge ruled that Gill must resend blank absentee ballot request forms to voters after initially sending forms that had been sent with voter information already filled in, an action the judge ruled violated a directive from Iowa Secretary of State that forms mailed to voters must be blank.

Gill complied with the judge's order, and said his actions were not partisan.

"We'd been doing that all along," Gill said of sending applications with information filled in. "It makes it easier for voters to participate, and voters appreciated that."

Parker said mailing absentee requests with information already filled in lends itself to the possibility of fraud. She said the absentee ballot application process could be improved, and she'd like to help the state make changes.

"I think we need to be very vigilant in how we work with that," she said. "I'd like to work with the secretary of state on that."